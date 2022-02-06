Rotterdam dismantles a bridge for a yacht owned by Amazon

This is a story of numbers, meters and millions in the bank. Of the whims of the rich and of business, of historic bridges and gigantic yachts. Its protagonists, Jeff Bezos, the owner of Amazon; the city of Rotterdam and the hef as locals colloquially refer to the iconic steel drawbridge built in 1927, a national monument that defines the skyline of the Dutch city.

After a long restoration, the City Council promised its citizens in 2017 that it would “never ever” touch the bridge, but they did not count on the fever for superyachts that the pandemic has awakened among the mega-rich. Last year he went into space in his own rocket, but Bezos, holder of the third largest personal fortune in the world according to Forbes , also has plans to enjoy the seas in a big way and seems to have been infected. Last year he ordered a gigantic pleasure boat from the shipyard Oceanco, a company specialized in luxury boats located in the neighboring town of Alblasserdam and owned by an investor from Oman.

“What will be next? What worries me is that it sets a precedent”, says the director of a local association

The yacht, known as Y721, costs 412 million euros, is 127 meters long and has three tall masts. When it is launched, an event scheduled for this summer, it will be the largest yacht in the world, according to calculations by Boat International. But to reach the North Sea, Bezos’s ship will have to cross Rotterdam and the dimensions of her whim do not fit with those handled a century ago by the engineers who designed the Koningshavenbrug , as the bridge is known. But there are no insurmountable obstacles for Bezos, owner of a personal fortune estimated at 175,000 million dollars.

With the mercantile spirit that the Dutch pride themselves on having, the Rotterdam City Council has decided to accede to the request of the ship’s builder and dismantle the ship for a day. hef to allow the order to be dispatched. The old lady it is about to turn 100 years old but it is necessary to live up to the city’s reputation, they come to say, even if this requires dismantling the central arch of one of its most beloved national monuments, 46 meters high. Only then will their masts be able to cross it without problems. “From an economic and job retention point of view, the municipality considers this to be a very important project,” said Marcel Walravens, the official in charge of all matters related to the monument.

The original construction dates back to 1878. At first it was a swing bridge, but accidents and the increase in traffic in the port made it advisable to make it a drawbridge. The Dutch city was massively bombed by the Nazis during World War II and in May 1940 the bridge was seriously damaged. The hef It was one of the first local structures to be restored after the war, which increased its symbolic value for the residents. It was precisely the citizen attachment that saved it from demolition in the 90s, when the construction of a tunnel made it lose its usefulness. In 2000 it was declared a national monument.

“It is the only route to the sea,” the City Council notes pragmatically. With other bridges, all you have to do is press a button to open them, but with the Koningshavenbrug it is not possible because its structure has a maximum height, says Walravens. “The only alternative is to dismantle the upper part,” he told local public television, Rijnmond, the medium that broke the news. It was considered impractical to mount the masts elsewhere, past the city of Rotterdam.

Upon hearing the news, Ton Wesselink, director of the local historical association Roterodamum, thought it was a joke, he told the public broadcaster NOS. In view of the increasing size of ships, what worries him is that this is the first but not the last time the city has done something like this. “It is a mast. Are you sure it couldn’t be done any other way? What will be next? What worries me is that it sets a precedent. Because where is the limit? We are talking about our national heritage,” he emphasizes. There is no date for the yacht’s launch but some Dutch are organizing to receive it as they believe it deserves: with a good shower of rotten eggs. “Rotterdam was built from the ruins by its neighbors and we are not going to dismantle that simply because of the phallic symbol of a megalomaniac millionaire, not without a fight”, proposes the Facebook group that is organizing the protest.