Rubén Fuentes dies, author of “La bikina” and other hits sung by Mexicans like Luis Miguel

Mexican composer Rubén Fuentes, creator of the famous mariachi songs “La Bikina” and “El Son de la Negra”, died on Saturday at the age of 95, reported the Society of Authors and Composers of Mexico (SACM).

The compositions of Fuentes, whose cause of death was unknown, were an important part of the career of Mexican music idol Pedro Infante, as well as other performers, including Luis Miguel.

“His inspiration and talent opened immense paths in the art of composition and paid a gala visit to Mexican music. Maestro Fuentes also achieved an outstanding place in the field of artistic direction, production and musical arrangements,” said SACM in a statement posted on social media.

The Secretary of Culture of the Mexican Government also lamented the death of Fuentes, whom it said “was one of the most outstanding Mexican composers of recent decades”, in addition, it recalled that “he was the creator of the symphonic mariachi and made valuable contributions to the bolero ranchero and to the Moorish, to the romantic song and to the huapango”.

Fuentes, who was born in Ciudad Guzmán on February 15, 1926, in the state of Jalisco, western Mexico, excelled as a violinist and was known for contributions to mariachi music.

Precisely the Government of Jalisco lamented the death of the musician, composer and owner of the famous Mariachi Vargas de Tecalitlán, which occurred in Mexico City.

“Today is a sad day for Mexico: Rubén Fuentes has died, an icon who for decades led Mariachi Vargas de Tecalitlán. A man from Jalisco who not only won a Grammy, but also shared the essence, music and pride of Jalisco and our country throughout the world,” the governor of Jalico, Enrique Alfaro, wrote in a message on Twitter, offering his condolences to his family and friends.

In Fuentes’s career, the works he created for Pedro Infante stood out, among which “Letters to Eufemia”, “Cup after Cup” or “One Hundred Years” stand out.

In addition to other songs such as “La Culebra”, “Las Alazanas”, “Como Si Nada”, “La Bikina”, “Que Bonita Es Mi Tierra”, “Flor Sin Retoño”, which were performed by singers such as Miguel Aceves Mejía, Flor Silvestre, Amalia Mendoza, Marco Antonio Muñiz and Javier Solís and Luis Miguel, among others.