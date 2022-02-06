Rubens Sambueza sent a harsh message to America after the victory of Atlético San Luis

Atlético San Luis obtained the first victory in the 2022 Clausura Tournament against Club América and Rubens Sambueza showed no mercy against his former club.

February 06, 2022 09:26 a.m.

Atlético San Luis managed to end its losing streak of three games without knowing the victory in the new edition of Liga MX and they did it against Club América 3-2, to which Rubens Sambueza was blunt against the news of his former club.

The brand new reinforcement of those of Potosi for the Torneo Clausura 2022 he started, assisted in the first goal of his team and was substituted in the 84th minute to conclude a positive performance in the match.

However, once the match was over in which the Azteca Stadium received him with an ovation and a show of gratitude, the Argentine soccer player launched a forceful message against the azulcrema.

“I am grateful to the fans of América, the applause they gave me fills me with satisfaction and I am happy because people are not stupid and they know the things that one did when he was there,” said the former Toluca.

Regarding the news of Atlético San Luis after the departure of Marcelo Méndez, he assured: “After suffering the dismissal of the coach, our pride stung because we knew we had to give an extra and we came to play an intelligent game, we closed spaces and found the goals and it’s a pity that we suffered in the end for nonsense and that should serve as experience for us”.

In this way, Rubens Sambueza continues to show that he has Club América in his heart despite the fact that the board decided to ignore him and not hire him to retire in Coapa.