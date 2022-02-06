San Juan is positioned as a research pole in the field of nuclear medicine | With the arrival of a team with state-of-the-art technology

On the day of this Friday, February 4, the governor of San Juan, Sergio Unac visited the Nuclear Medicine Center located in the new Spanish Center for the Management of Chronic Diseases (Cemec), in the capital of the province. At the site, he toured the construction site where the Siemens brand positron emission tomography (PET/CT) will be installed, which will speed up diagnosis and treatment of oncological, neurological and cardiovascular diseases.

This action, which marks a scientific precedent in the province, required an investment by the Government of San Juan of 1.5 million dollars. With the arrival of the PET/CT team, San Juan will become the main scientific and technological pole of reference for the Cuyo region, with care for patients of Catamarca, La Rioja, San Luis and other provinces. Currently, there are only seven nuclear medicine centers in the country, to which the one in San Juan is now added.

The new equipment will be installed on the Cemec site (former Spanish Hospital), whose repairs undertaken by the provincial government required an investment of 110 million pesos.

“The initiative arose jointly with the Minister of Health for the care of patients who until now must undergo treatments in Mendoza, taking the shift from here, to perform the care that we will soon have. It is a significant advance”, concluded the governor.

It should be remembered that the Province had already signed agreements with the National Atomic Energy Commission and also with the School of Nuclear Medicine, through CEMEC and the Nuclear Medicine Research Foundation, with the aim of providing guarantees in the use of new technologies and properly train professionals for a permanent exchange of knowledge.

Equipment Features

The hybrid PET system (Positron Emission Tomography) combined with a 16-slice multi-slice computed tomography (CT), Siemens Biograph Horizon model, presents a detector ring with Lutetium crystals, which is the latest technology of these supplies in the world.

The machinery is designed to obtain images fundamentally in the fields of oncology, neurology and cardiologyas well as to facilitate diagnosis.

Working with a unique non-invasive procedure, it obtains high-quality CT and PET/CT images to visualize the anatomy in great detail and the biological processes at the molecular level.

In this framework, the PET technique is the fundamental tool when it comes to detecting oncological diseases, where this equipment will allow each of the San Juan people to access this highly relevant diagnostic study, which to date had not been carried out in the province.