San Juan is positioned as a research pole in the field of nuclear medicine

Positron Emission Tomography in San Juan



On the day of this Friday, February 4, the governor of San Juan, Sergio Unac visited the Nuclear Medicine Center located in the new Spanish Center for the Management of Chronic Diseases (Cemec), in the capital of the province. On site, he toured the construction site where The Siemens brand positron emission tomography (PET/CT) will be installed, which allows speeding up diagnosis and treatment of oncological, neurological and cardiovascular diseases.

It should be noted that this action, which will set a scientific precedent in the province, required an investment by the Government of San Juan de 1.5 million pesos and it is the result of the commitment of Governor Uñac within the framework of the San Juan Agreement.

Thus, with the arrival of the PET/CT equipment, San Juan will become the main scientific and technological pole of reference for the Cuyo regionwith care for patients from Catamarca, La Rioja, San Luis and other provinces.

Nowadays, there are only seven nuclear medicine centers in the countryto which San Juan is now added.

The new equipment will be installed on the Cemec site (former Spanish Hospital), whose repairs were undertaken by the provincial government and demanded an investment of 110 million pesos.

The positron emission tomography scanner acquired by San Juan

This Nuclear Medicine Center, which will house the equipment, will function under the format of a foundation, a figure of private law, for which the social and prepaid works will sign agreements and will have to face the costs of the diagnoses. While The attention will be free of charge for those who do not have social work or resources.

In addition, the modern tomograph represents an important solution for more than 60 patients who until today must leave the province to seek medical assistance in this regard.

Once on the premises, Uñac, who was accompanied by the ministers of Health, Alejandra Venerando and Public Works and Services, Julio Ortiz Andinoexpressed his approval for the work and referred to his intention to protect jobs in the building recovered by the local government, as well as expand the workforce in construction.

“The initiative arose jointly with the Minister of Health for the care of patients who until now must undergo treatments in Mendoza, taking the shift from here, to perform the care that we will soon have. It is a significant advance” concluded the governor.

For her part, the Minister of Health stressed that it is a momentous day for San Juan, awaited by patients who had to move to another province to carry out these highly complex studies, and by Health personnel who can work in new areas.

He assured that “this will allow improving the quality of care with a timely diagnosis and adequate treatment, but also It is the beginning of the training of professionals, leading the technological scientific pole in San Juan”.

Finally, the Minister of Works and Public Services, Julio Ortiz Andino explained that the space that will house the team is 800 square meters and will be the largest in the country. It was built with a BIM (Building Information Modeling) methodology, which allows all details to be resolved when reaching the construction stage and helps to reach completion according to plan.

The Minister of Health, Alejandra Venerando, the Governor Sergio Uñac, the Minister of Works and Public Services, Julio Ortiz Andino, and the Medical Director of CEMEC, Gustavo Ortíz

It should be remembered that the Province had already signed agreements with the National Atomic Energy Commission and also with the School of Nuclear Medicine, through CEMEC and the Nuclear Medicine Research Foundation, with the aim of provide guarantees in the use of new technologies and properly train professionals for a permanent exchange of knowledge.

In this sense, San Juan has a team of interdisciplinary professionals trained in the proper use of this equipment and also to advance in the diagnosis, treatment and research of oncological and genetic diseases, forming part of an Academic and Healthcare Collaboration Program.

Equipment Features

The Hybrid PET system (Positron Emission Tomography) combined with a Siemens Biograph Horizon 16-slice multislice computed tomography (CT) scanner, It presents a detector ring with Lutetium crystals, which is the latest technology of these supplies in the world.

The machinery is designed to obtain images mainly in the fields of oncology, neurology and cardiology, as well as to facilitate diagnosis.

It works with a unique non-invasive procedure, obtains high-quality CT and PET/CT images to visualize anatomy in great detail and biological processes at the molecular level.

In this frame, The PET technique is the fundamental tool when it comes to detecting oncological diseases, where this team will allow each of the San Juan residents to access this diagnostic study of great relevance, which to date had not been carried out in the province.

Several components are included with the equipment for the set-up of the PET Nuclear Medicine center, in order to achieve a complete diagnosis of the patient and for the institution to represent a reference node in the region.

Another view of the brand new tomograph acquired by the province of San Juan

A building at the height of new technologies

In April 2019, the Government of San Juan tendered the construction of the Nuclear Medicine Center, on a property located in the Capital department. It was a building designed to house special nuclear medicine devices.

The building has 868.80 m2 of surface and specific characteristics for handling radioactive material. It has an access and waiting hall, a reception of comfortable dimensions and double height.

The reception is an office for the doctor-patient interview where the clinical history will be formalized, the pathology will be checked, the study, then the person’s body weight and height to determine the dose of radioactive material that will be applied.

The most complex and specific sector of the infrastructure is the injection areawhich is a room equipped so that the patient receives the exact portion of “Radioactive Isotope”.

It also has a hot room, console, equipment, spaces that require special preparation from the point of view of radioprotection, since radioactive material will be handled there.

The hot room has a countertop, cladding and countertop furniture made of non-absorbent material with a continuous surface (stainless steel). Machine rooms, storage and pathogenic waste sector.

It also has a dry plaza next to an alcove that will serve as an expansion. Offices, support and room for physicists and doctors. On the upper floor is the administrative area.

Gustavo Ortiz, medical director of CEMEC, stressed that it is the “The only center in the country that meets all the architectural requirements to achieve maximum efficiency and quality.”

It should be noted that modeling with the BIM methodology (Building Information Modeling) was used for this work by the company Bilbao Construcciones. It is an innovative work methodology in the construction industry, which allows, through virtual models and in a collaborative way, to manage construction projects in an integral way in all its stages.