Santiago Solari reveals his future as DT of America and paralyzes all of Mexico

Santiago Solari suffered with America’s defeat against Atlético San Luis and revealed details about his future as coach.

February 06, 2022 10:39 a.m.

The criticism and demands of the fans resulted in the request for Santiago Solari’s resignation after losing 3-2 to Atlético San Luis on the fourth day of the 2022 Clausura Tournament and pointed out details about his future.

The Argentine strategist was self-critical for the lack of ability to prevail against his rivals who had not achieved a single victory in the contest until they ran into the azulcrema.

Given this, Solari stressed that the result was fair and pointed out the details that will mean facing the following commitments with the team The Eagles facing the rest of the season on the substitutes bench.

“We weren’t good, clearly San Luis got the result because they worked hard and deserved it and we didn’t do a good job and we weren’t good at the beginning of the second half either, things didn’t work out for us and we deservedly lost,” he asserted in first instance.

Regarding his future, he stressed: “That is our self-criticism, we have to keep workingwork together without making any excuses”, asserted the former Real Madrid coach with a view to the next commitments.

Santiago Solari worries the fans of América lugeo about losing to the bottom of the standings at the Azteca Stadium and doubts about his ability as a coach have increased in recent hours.