Sarah Schleper the athlete who changed the United States for Mexico in the Winter Olympics

Sarah Schleper will represent Mexico at the 2022 Winter Olympics held in Beijing, China (Photo: MARTIN BERNETTI/AFP via Getty Images)

In a country where there is no snow, Sarah Schleper will represent Mexico in the Beijing Winter Olympics, China 2022. The born in Colorado, United Statesis not a rookie in the discipline of alpine skiing, since she has competed in at least five Olympic games with the American flag, since Nagano, Japan in 1998until Vancouver, Canada in 2010.

For the love of her family, the athlete from 43 years old will wear for the second time the colors of the Mexican nation; previously did in Pyeongchang, South Korea in 2018. Schleper se retirement of the competitions in 2011but a trigger changed the fate of his athletic career.

In 2007 consummated his marriage with Federico Gaxiolaa young Mexican who later helped him obtain the Mexican nationality. With the birth of her children, also Mexicans, the panorama for Sarah had a significant change. Lasse and Resi, names of childrenthey made him come out of retirement and back on ski descents.

Sarah Schleper placed 39th in the slalom event at the 2018 Korea South Olympics when she represented Mexico (Photo: DIMITAR DILKOFF/AFP via Getty Images)

The winter jousts have lacked diffusion in the Aztec nation, of course, very few athletes can develop in the sports where cold and snowfall are necessary to train. There will be four Mexican athletes who will make up the Mexican delegation at the Beijing Winter Games: Sarah Schleper and Rodolfo Dickson in alpine skiing, Jonathan Soto in cross-country skiing and Donovan Carrillo in figure skating.

Three of those athletes have had to fend for themselves, since only Carrillo received the support of the Mexican government for the costs that an athlete of this type needs to pay.

To some extent, rejection, perhaps, for not having been born in Mexico, It is a difference that Sarah has felt to receive support from CONADE. Her Spanish is fluent, her accent makes it clear that she has German and American ancestrybut almost halfway through his life he decided to represent the tricolor flag.

Sarah Schleper was the flag bearer of the Mexican delegation at the opening of the 2022 Beijing Olympics (Photo: MANAN VATSYAYANA/AFP via Getty Images)

Plane flights, hotels, transfers, equipment, coaches and tickets for tournaments are some of the expenses in which Schleper invests: “It is an expensive sport, you spend a lot and very quickly. My family and friends have supported me because I recently lost a sponsor,” he said.

The passion he feels for Mexico goes beyond being born within the republic. Representing her country has led her to think about being in the Italian Olympics in 2026to the 47 yearsalong with her eldest son, who also trains with her and other athletes in Colorado.

Exchange the mighty United States for Mexico? The world power of the sport is the nation to the north of America. The answer is not linked to fameglory or statistics. Sarah expressed that the move was due to motherhoodsince with the USA competition is dailywhile in the Mexican delegation the requirement is lower and so you can take care of your children.

The competence for the first places Schleper has been left in the backgroundnow try to show the world that, in a country where there is no snow and the low temperatures in the northern states are the only ones that can give you a scenario similar to that of the winter olympic games, athletes exist that seek to mark a watershed in the history of Mexican sports.

Sarah’s achievements have been a seventh place in 2005 when she competed in the World Championships in Santa Catarina, Italy, in the slalom category. That same year, won a first place in Switzerland in the same test.

In 2006, in the Turin 2006 Olympicscould be placed between the top ten of alpine skiing. Without first leaving aside the gold obtained in the giant slalom of Aspen 2017. In the 2018 Olympics, he was in 39th place when he descended with a time of 1:27.93 seconds.

