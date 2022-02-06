Saymon Díaz ensures real distance in concert by Juan Luis Guerra

Showing the immense stage that will host Juan Luis Guerra’s “Between the Sea and Palm Trees” tour tonight at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Punta Cana, its producer Saymon Diaz showed the press the placement of the seats divided by two, three and four and chairs interspersed, in which the distance is evident, with space even for dancing.

Diaz highlighted that the concert venue, which has a capacity for 20,000 people, has been adequate to receive 4,500 people.

“We have set up a huge stage as if it were for a stadium, for an intimate concert of less than five thousand people, with a stadium production. Tonight is going to be enjoyed with distance, safely, ”Díaz showed.

Amarilys Germán, manager of Juan Luis, explained that this is the platform that the artist will be using during his tour, which will continue in March in the United States.

As for the new technology that we will be appreciating tonight, Saymon explained that the stage has high-generation lights, with more than 100 moving lights, a stadium set-up for a much smaller audience. “Tonight we will see the same show that Juan Luis will put on for the American Arena, only for four thousand people, which is a unique experience.”

Diaz stressed that this is the first time that an artist has a concert residency at the Hard Rock Hotel and that the response from the public has been impressive, of the three remaining concerts he announced that there are very few tickets left.

“What is happening, at the moment, in the tourist area is historic, the attraction of the Cirque de Soleil and the Juan Luis concerts have triggered the demand for rooms in the area.

Saymon said that he plans to continue with the residency presentations at the hotel, while in March he already has Alejandro Fernández on the agenda, on the same stage. He also stressed that he plans to make presentations in the tourist area of ​​Puerto Plata.