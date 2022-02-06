Shakira: the poem she wrote to God when she was 11 years old | Celebs from Colombia nnda nnlt | FAME

With an artistic career spanning more than three decades, various awards, several Guinness World Records and a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, Shakira She is, without a doubt, one of the most successful artists of all time, becoming considered a world icon of Latin music.

Although her passion for singing began when she was very young, everyone would imagine that she was one of the girls who stood out for her voice, something that she wanted to check when she was at school, but it was not like that, since his music teacher did not like his vibrato, a fact that prevented him from entering the choir.

Although she did not have a good start in music, she did not give up and pursued her dreams; Y in an effort to demonstrate his talent, he began to write poems, which would later become songs. Among the poems that he wrote when he was a minor, one that was addressed to God stands out.

When Shakira performed at the Bercy Accordhotels Arena in Paris on June 13, 2018. (Photo: Thomas Samson / AFP)

WHAT IS THE POEM THAT SHAKIRA WROTE TO GOD?

According to a Terra TV mini-documentary, which shows the beginnings of Shakira, it is detailed that the singer-songwriter studied primary and secondary school at the Colegio Compañía de María “La Enseñanza”, where a large number of values ​​were instilled in her.

In the video you can see a nun identified as Mother Olga, who apparently would have given classes to the Barranquilla woman. She told that When the artist was 11 years old, she wrote a poem to God, which she titled “His name is love.”. Below is everything that the UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador also captured.

The time Shakira came to a press conference in Rabbat on May 28, 2011. She sang on the last day of the 10th Mawazine international music festival. (Photo: Abdelhak Senna / AFP)

“His name is love”

Your smile is so beautiful

that sweetens your heart,

it takes away your sorrow

and gives you illusion.

Remove your old cup

and exchange it for a new one,

full of peace and love,

and no one knows who he is…

nor his name,

nor his law,

not even his voice…

His name is Jesus,

that illuminates your soul

and invites you to calm,

with love.

It is the sparrow that gives life

for his flock the reason,

that at the end of your life,

He invites you to his party and fills it with his voice…

His name is God,

is the FATHER who loves,

which comprises,

that fills the heart,

that to the ardent poet

and the bohemian in his environment

gives him the moon and sun.

Gives us nature and everything amazing

for love.

His name is SPIRIT.

Master your life and give you joy

to exist

and perches on your body and obsesses you

moments to come to his Kingdom,

without even living.

His name is LOVE.

The time Shakira posed upon arrival at the Palais des Festivals to attend the 12th Annual NRJ Music Awards on January 22, 2011 in Cannes, southeastern France. (Photo: Valery Hache / AFP)

HIS TEACHER DIDN’T LIKE HOW SHAKIRA SING

Shakira revealed in an interview to the 60 Minutes program that since she was a child she liked to sing, so she tried to join the choir of her religious school, but there was a problem: her teacher did not like her voice and less her vibrato, which is why It was rejected.

“I never entered the choir, I wanted to, but I was rejected by my music teacher, who didn’t want me to enter because he didn’t like my way of singing, he thought it was ‘too much’ and many people still think it’s a bit too much. He thought my vibrato was too strong and would break the harmony and unity of the choir.”he pointed.

Not only that, but her friends at school also criticized her voice. “My classmates told me that I sounded like a goat because my vibrato and it is a very fast vibrato. But now it is one of my hallmarks as a singer”He said.

Shakira after the Crystal Awards ceremony on the eve of the opening of the World Economic Forum on January 16, 2017 in Davos. (Photo: Fabrice Coffrini / AFP)

WHAT DID YOU DO TO THE CRITICISM BEING SO SMALL?

Due to everything they told her, she felt very affected and when she got home she talked with her parents. “I was very disappointed and very sad because my classmates and friends thought that I was not a good singer. They didn’t like my voice and I told my dad and mom.”counted.

As soon as he spoke with his parents, they had an answer that until now he has very present: “I remember my father telling me: ‘Shakira, don’t let anyone say that your vibrato has no value. It is the most important thing for a singer. A singer needs to have a vibrato, if she doesn’t have it, her voice is not good. She doesn’t have quality if she doesn’t have vibrato.’ It would have been very easy for me to give up and let the criticism get to me, but this criticism did the opposite and gave me the energy to prove that I was worth listening to.”.