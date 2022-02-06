so you can download all the data it has collected

Big companies have a lot of information about you. More than you would imagine. Google, which is probably the one that has collected the most data, can be asked for everything it has about us. But it is not the only one: you can also download all our data that Amazon has been storing.

In order to have access to everything that Amazon has been saving about you over time, you must click on the following link, which leads to the Help and Customer Service page. Within this website you can access the link that allows you to request all the data that the company has been collecting about us.





Amazon does not make it too difficult to access the information that is required. Simply select the type of data you want to have. Although the simplest thing is to choose to request absolutely all the data. When accepted, the request will be created. You will receive a confirmation link via email or SMS that you must click to verify your request. If this step is not completed you will not receive anything.

What is the use of having all this information? For little, since the user cannot request the elimination of all this content. At most, all Amazon devices and platforms can be configured to collect as little data as possible. In order to eliminate all this data remittance, the Amazon account must be deleted, so it is not the best option.

excessive control





You should know that everything that is done on the Amazon portal is recorded and archived. Absolutely everything. Not only what is bought, which is logical, but how many seconds a certain product is being viewed or which sections are of greatest interest. Also what content has been seen on Twitch and Amazon Prime Video. Or what requests have been made to Alexa, for example.

A recent report by the Reuters agency revealed that Amazon would have recorded around 90,000 conversations through Alexa in a period of three years. In these recordings family conversations would have been found that had nothing to do with Amazon services and that were later used.