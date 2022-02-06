Summary-of the match Barcelona vs Atlético de Madrid (4-2) GOALS

Midtime Editorial

Mexico City / 06.02.2022 11:24:01





Barcelona beat Atletico Madrid 4-2 and with that it keeps alive in the fight for the top positions in LaLiga. Jordi Alba, Gavi, Ronald Araujo and Dani Alves They were the managers from the party of goals at the Camp Nou.





The mattresses came forward in the game with the score of Yannick Carrasco with just 8 minutes on the scoreboard, but it didn’t take long weather for the draw Blaugrana with the dawn action.

Since then, Barca took over the field and Gavi put the somersault on the marker. Before going to rest, Araújo converted the 3-1 with a ball that he rescued in the area after the rejection of Ferran Torres.

For the plugin, Dani Alves sentenced the fourth gol capitalizing on the good game he was developing. Luis Suárez gave him hopes to his team to be able to do a real feat with the second goal of the madridistas for the 4-2, but not that actionnor the changes of Diego Simeone Y a lot less the expulsion of Alves, they were able to help Atleti to draw.

the experienced player blaugrana was expelled after one VAR review in which it is appreciated as Alves nailed the studs to Carrasco.

With one more man from minute 70, Barcelona focused on keeping their lead and the victory that catapulted him to fourth place with 38 units to leave the mattresses in fifth with 36.

Héctor Herrera came on for Koke at 76′ and was booked in the last minute of the match.

​