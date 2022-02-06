Technician is ruled out to return to the Mexican National Team, you prefer to continue with your club

Possible coaches of the Tri

The Mexican National Team Gerardo Martino He is in a scoring and soccer crisis, so the tricolor’s high command is looking for options to replace him and arrive in good shape at the World Cup.

Yoon de Luisa, president of the Mexican Soccer Federationis already looking for a new firefighter to get the Mexican National Team out of the crisis in the Octagonal final eliminator and can play a good role in the World Cup in Qatar that will be played in November.

However, Yon de Luisa’s favorite, Michael Herrera He is discarded to return to the Tricolor, since he prefers to follow his path with the UANL Tigers.

The helmsman of the felines, who came to the bench in the 2021 Opening instead of Ricardo Ferretti, He has the objective of doing the same as Tuca, for which he asserts that his departure from the feline team to go to the Mexican National Team was all a rumor.

The new options of the DT

Given Herrera’s refusal, the Federation would be looking for Ricardo Ferrettiwho was already a firefighter for the National Team in 2015 or Nicholas Larcamon that in recent days he indicated that he would like to be the DT of the tricolor box.

