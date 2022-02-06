The 5 bikinis of Livia Brito that raised the temperature in networks

Thanks to the success obtained with the melodrama “La Desalmada”, the actress Livia Brito has generated a large community on social networks, made up of millions of fans. For this reason, the famous has chosen to stay “up to date” and pamper her followers with one or another photo in which check why she is considered one of the most beautiful women in the world of entertainment.

On her Instagram profile, the protagonist of soap operas such as “Italian girl comes to get married” and “Triunfo de Amor” has a wide variety of postcards in which, in addition to involving her fans in her daily life, he gives them a “taco de ojo” for their beauty.

It is these hot images that have sparked a furor among the digital community of Livia Brito, which has resulted in thousands of compliments and positive comments towards her person. Here we share a selection of them!

The girl in the yellow bikini

Sheathed in a one-piece swimsuit, the famous 35-year-old became the topic of conversation in networks after posing in a stunning site surrounded by nature. The fuchsia roses were the perfect element to highlight her colorful outfit.

dreamy sunset

Through her posts on Instagram, Livia Brito shares a look at what happens in her private life. Such is the case of those getaways to dream tourist destinations that are captured and seen by their millions of followers.

On this occasion, the purple bikini that was accompanied with a linen shirt, combined perfectly with the colors of the sunset that can be seen in the background, beautiful!

Little to the imagination…

When it comes to sensuality, Livia Brito takes the crown; She thus demonstrated it in this publication in which she was seen with nothing more than a white shirt wet by the waves of the sea, as well as a string thong in the same color.

Water for the heat

“Let’s pursue our dreams and not abandon them,” wrote the protagonist of La Desalmada to accompany a hot photograph where she models a daring green bikini that matches the plants that surround it.

We cannot let the watering can go unnoticed that lies on his head and gives the perfect and summery touch to his photography, what do you think?

“Let everything flow”

“Beautiful”, “Great body”, “A whole goddess” and “You are the most beautiful” are some of the compliments that Livia Brito received under the photograph in which, again, she left little to the imagination by showing herself with nothing else than a white thong and crop top of the same color, contrasting with the blue of the sky.

