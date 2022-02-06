the agreements within the millionaire sponsorship that Barcelona will sign with Spotify

2022-02-05

Barcelona seeks solutions to solve its economic crisis, for which it would be about to close a sponsorship contract with the giant music streaming platform, Spotify. Representatives of the Swedish company have been in the Spanish city for days to seek to close the agreement with the Barça club that will wear the name of the platform on the main jersey of the first team.

This has been made possible after Rakuten showed no interest in renewing his relationship with the barcawhich searches with Spotify a sponsorship between the ages of 15 and 30, to stabilize themselves in the financial field that keeps them on red alert. According to information from Daily Sportsthe agreement with Spotify will bring the club some 60 million euros per season where the concepts of the name are included on the front of the main kit as well as on the back of the training shirt. The agreement could be closed for the next four seasons, with the possibility of extension, and the announcement will be made official this week. The sponsorship is agreed between 30 and 60 million euros per year, plus certain variables.