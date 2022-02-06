‘The alligator man’ and the controversy over its economic crisis

Álvaro Lemmon, ‘El hombre caimán’, went from being one of the prestigious comedians on the televised program ‘Happy Saturdays’ to selling backpacks in the streets of Santa Marta.

However, it is not the past or current work of the comedian that has him starring in the news, but the economic situation that he would be experiencing and that has been disclosed in the last few hours by him and some former co-workers.

Through a video published on social networks and in which Lemmon is seen selling these accessories, the man stated that he went “from fame to selling backpacks” because he had to “find work”.

The humorist, who was contacted by the influencer ‘Jimmy Humor’, reported that he earns between $20,000 and $40,000 daily from the sale of backpacks. In addition, he assured that his income has reduced since the start of the covid-19 pandemic.

“I’m out of work. What do you want me to do? I have to search for anything,” Lemmon said.

This is not the first time that the humorist is a trend in social networks due to his economic situation, since he previously offered greetings for birthdays, marriages and other special occasions in exchange for money on his Instagram account.

Upon learning of this difficult situation, the businessman Christian Daes, through his Twitter account, asked the ‘Alligator Man’ to contact the Tecnoglass Foundation to provide him with help.

“A glory can never end without the love it deserves,” Daes said.

However, although there were more people who offered to collect money to help him, some of his former co-workers assured that Lemmon’s economic reality is not as detailed by networks and, in addition, they assured that the man has “a good pension” .

One of them is also comedian Nelson Polanía, ‘Molilla’, who not only stated that Lemmon had a pension since before leaving ‘Happy Saturdays’, but also mentioned that the video that went viral this Friday would not be entirely true .

“I don’t know if it’s true (that he’s bankrupt), the only thing I know is that Álvaro has had a considerable pension for a long time. It’s time to give him, above all, support so that he manages his finances better and can use the good pension he has for a long time, even since I was on the channel,” wrote “Moth” on Twitter.

In addition, through the same social network, Polanía published an interview, which is not clear when it was conducted, in which the “alligator man” assured that he receives about $4 million a month in pension.

“No, that’s bullshit. I’m not bad, for my mother I’m not bad. I have my pension. My pension is four million pesos,” Lemmon said in the interview that, according to ‘Moth’, is from 2021.