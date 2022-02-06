The boom of surgeries and touch-ups of influencers on Instagram, for or against?

You warned me recently doctor Ana Molina, dermatologist: “We are experiencing a process of alienation of women with aesthetic medicine. It consists of the sinking of the temporal area, the prominent cheekbone, lip fillers… An alien effect that is generated in young people who mark some features so much that they the result is that”. And they do it because they are looking for a new beauty canon, the one dictated by Instagram filters.

But this is not the only worrying thing: the growing tendency of many influencers and celebrities to talk about their interventions of medicine and aesthetic surgery worries, and a lot, to the professionals of the sector. Are you trivializing? We analyze it.

The influencers who go through surgery

There are many celebrities who have recently undergone surgery. We know this because in this kind of “Big Brother” that is Instagram we find out, almost minutely, about each of the steps they take. Mara Pombo, Anna Ferrer Padilla, Roco Osorno, Teresa Bass, Roco Florez… Maritina Martinez Laraplastic surgeon at the Dra. Martínez Lara Clinic (Granada) and Spokesperson for Ethics and Intrusion of SECPREcorroborates: “More and more young patients request us from aesthetic medicine treatments (such as lip augmentation, cheek augmentation, chin augmentation, eyebrow lift, botox, rhinoplasty…) to surgeries, especially breast augmentation, along with rhinoplasty”.

And he emphasizes that they are young patients, “the most vulnerable group, there are many insecurities in adolescents and twenty-somethings and the filter dependency (most admit they never post a photo or video without filters) makes them dislike or get frustrated when they look at themselves and see their real image.”

But this is not the only thing that encourages them to go to the offices of aesthetic surgeons or doctors. See their referents, the influencers, prescribe these interventions and show their experienceis also decisive.

For the ethical spokesperson of the Spanish Society of Plastic, Reconstructive and Aesthetic Surgery, “this seems outrageous to me. I guess it favors them because they attract or retain followers. And it favors the surgeons who have operated on them if they mention or include them in their but does not benefit societysince it is a biased point of view, they give their opinion on surgical matters about which they know very little and from their version, and let us not forget that the objective is not usually to make people aware of a pathology or a surgical decision (for example, the prophylactic mastectomies or lipedema, to name two), but to talk about elective interventions that they wanted to perform to look better”, warns the surgeon.

From the Spanish Society of Aesthetic Medicine they also show their concern. Dr. Sergio Fernndez, SEME aesthetic doctor, has it clear: “I don’t see a problem in one sharing the experience after an aesthetic medicine treatment, their sensations before or after the procedure, but that’s why they are prescribers of what their followers should do is another story. Diagnoses in aesthetic medicine have to be made by doctors and I am concerned about the trivialization of the medical act: in the end, aesthetic medicine treatments can be complicated and the patient must know this and have all the information regarding the possible adverse effects”.

“Only surgeons should talk about surgeries“, warns Dr. Martínez Lara. “It is different to collect some testimony (always without giving patient data) or to show images with an informative purpose and to educate or explain objectively. And it is also very different that patients talk about surgeries in order to help, to raise awareness or make pathologies visible, remove prejudices against surgeries such as those that treat malformations…”.

But unfortunately, in most cases that is not the end. “It’s not ethical at all when a plastic surgery is told just for publicity, to attract attention or visibility and get more followers. It trivializes the surgery tremendously“.

Medicine is not a batch of creams that can be raffled on Instagram

Who hasn’t seen some of these influencers raffle some kind of aesthetic intervention afterwards? Something that goes against the medical code of ethics. Dr. Martínez Lara remembers it: “The medicine is not offered in promotion or offered or raffled. It is not carried out to promote any type of business”. There is article 80, sections 5, 6 and 7 of Royal Legislative Decree 1 / 15 of July 24, Law of guarantees and rational use of medicines and health products, which literally forbids it.”Giveaways should not be allowedor bonuses, or discounts on social networks, because they tend to undermine the importance of any medical treatment or intervention. The SECPRE, in its constant protection of patient safety, denounces these activities when it becomes aware of them.”

Another issue that should make us think, in the midst of an era of diversity and body positivity, is the growing objectification in social networks of the female body. “Highly sexualized images are overused to advertise anything, including so many women themselves, when in reality it is to the detriment of all women by reducing our role to being attractive and sexy as our highest value.”

Finally, we are concerned that the networks “show the surgery as a fashion to look like those we admire or follow or because it is a trend. Surgery should be something more considered and grounded“recommends the doctor.

For his part, the aesthetic doctor Sergio Fernndez conveys his concern about “intrusiveness, the fact that there are non-medical personnel who are exceeding their functions and, above all, the trivialization of the medical act. Prior to any aesthetic medical treatment, a patient needs a adequate evaluation by your doctor in which a clinical medical history is completed, the appropriate treatment plan is designed and the possible adverse events that the patient faces and how to solve them are explained.

