The emotional lyrics of the song by Marco Antonio Solís that he dedicated to his wife

With the passing of the years Marco Antonio Solis He has become one of the most important Latin singers in the world. It is that the songs of the famous Mexican artist have crossed language barriers and have been sung by people from all over. For his part, a few hours ago he made a happy announcement about his musical career.

It has to do with the new dates where he will perform in the first concerts of this 2022. Once again El Buki will demonstrate all his talent in various cities in the United States. This first tour is titled “What a desire to see you” World Tour 2022 and will begin next April 1 in the town of Phoenix, Arizona.

in addition Marco Antonio Solis Through his official Instagram account, he shared a photo with all the dates and with a message that says the following: “#QuéGanasDeVerte and to see all of you in the next dates that I will be touring the American Union. Tickets on sale starting Friday on a server page and on @livenation. Let’s go together to sing to love!”

On the other hand, and changing the subject a few hours ago, El Buki again showed all the great love he feels for his wife on social networks. It is that in one of his states of his official Instagram account he shared a photo with her with a background song that left everyone in love. It is “El remedy de mi mal” and belongs to the album “Qué Ganas De Verte” that was released during the past 2021.

Marco Antonio Solis He has shown in various images how well he is physically at his age. It is that a couple of months ago, punctually on December 29, the famous Mexican singer-songwriter turns 62, so on his networks daily he dazzles everyone with how well he is currently.

One of the greetings he received through the network was from his daughter, Marla Solis, who shared on his official Instagram account a video of his father blowing out the candle with a sweet Happy Birthday. This video clearly went viral on the web as it was shared by thousands of fans from all over.

This is the full lyrics of the song The remedy for my illness

do you have something

that gives me life and kills me

You steal my stillness

And the reason you snatch me

You do what you want with my life

Every time I’m close to you

Maybe you don’t know, but you are the key

of my smile

you have the virtue

to give wind to my wings

to turn on the light

of my extinguished illusion

You are a blessing on my way

Of my thirst, eternal spring

You are my beginning and my destiny

The remedy for all my ill

you have the virtue

to give wind to my wings

to turn on the light

of my extinguished illusion

You are a blessing on my way

Of my thirst, eternal spring

You are my beginning and my destiny

The remedy for all my ill

You are my beginning and my destiny

The remedy for all my ill