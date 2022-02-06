The first average Steam PC of 2022: Windows 11 and Oculus Quest 2 go up like foam

Valve posted a few hours ago regular Steam hardware and software surveythe first of this 2022 that allows us to know the average PC of the players on their platform and in which we do not see too many changes beyond a few points that we will comment on below.

As always we start talking about processors with Intel still dominating with 68.93% of presence while AMD has cut a few tenths to stay at 31.07% with its slow but steady growth since the launch of its Ryzen processors. In addition, 4-core CPUs are still the most used and in the case of Intel they usually work between 2.3 Ghz and 2.69 Ghz.

In the realm of graphics NVIDIA dominates as always with 75.4% of usage share although both AMD and Intel grow up to 15.05% and 9.31% respectively while sIf we look at the most used GPUs, the NVIDIA GTX 1060 is still invincible in the first place although falling little by little with respect to the GTX 1650 that seems that sooner or later it will end up surpassing it. For its part in AMD the Radeon RX 580 is the most popular and in Intel the UHD Graphics.

Windows 11 continues to rise

One point that the survey makes clear is thate Windows 11 is growing at a good pace rising one more month by 3.41% to be without a doubt the second most used operating system with a 13.56% share, although Windows 10 continues to be the majority with 77.82% use. Starting in March it will be interesting to see if Linux grows in this regard thanks to the Stam Deck’s SteamOS.

For their part, the Oculus Quest 2 grow a lot again, increasing by 6.39% compared to last month with almost half (46.02%) of those who use virtual reality headsets next to Steam betting on the Meta device.

At the level of curiosity we find that 1080p resolution is still standard and absolutely nothing has changed compared to previous months, a 0% balance with its 67.12% use, which continues to indicate that other things are sought on the PC, such as a high refresh rate on the screens.