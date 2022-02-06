The humiliating story of Kate del Castillo and Sean Penn

Kate del Castillo at the premiere of “Bad Boys for Life” in Hollywood in 2020. (Photo by Jemal Countess/FilmMagic)

Now that Kate del Castillo has confessed his contempt for Sean Penn —that he deserves it; his most recent statements about the “feminization” of men in Hollywood, after having won an Oscar for playing an LGBTQI activist like Harvey Milk, is to repudiate him as a hypocrite—in an interview with Javier Poza, we have relived the moment that , five years ago, when Kate’s name was on everyone’s lips for having been the architect of the meeting between the actor and “El Chapo” Guzmán, so that the ex-husband of Madonna and Robin Wright could interview the narco, today condemned to life imprisonment but then a fugitive from justice.

The Mexican woman admits that she did have a sexual relationship with Penn, but affirms categorically that she was not and never was in love with him; although if we do a little bit of history and see his Netflix documentary ‘When I met Chapo’ (2017), in which he tells the journalist Lydia Cacho the story of how she and Penn met the drug trafficker, the tone is slightly different . The discrepancy says a lot, since in one of the scenes of the documentary the journalist questions her about the nature of their relationship and Kate herself replied with a phrase that was forceful —and in fact, it even became a famous Internet meme : “Well, I fell, friend, what can I tell you?”

Sean Penn’s infamous interview with Chapo Guzmán (ALFREDO ESTRELLA/AFP via Getty Images)

fatal attraction

Sean and Kate had met some time ago because he was acquainted with her ex-boyfriend, Demián Bichir in Los Angeles.They had mutual friends and orbited in the same circles when she moved to Hollywood to pursue a career in the US. But there was never really anything between them because he was first married to Robin Wright (with whom he was more than 20 years) and then had high-profile relationships with Scarlett Johansson and Charlize Theron (who, by the way, both “ghosted” him).

In 2015, the rapprochement between the two took place with the theme of “El Chapo”as she told Adela Micha in an interview she did in California, when the scandal broke out and Kate could not return to Mexico for fear of being questioned or detained by the authorities:

“I think there was a certain admiration and I dare to say it also for him towards me. We got along very, very, very well. We talked for hours and hours, he came to my house several times. We cried together, we laughed together, we got drunk together, “he said. at the time Kate to Micha, in what would be a more controlled version of what she would say to Lydia Cacho in the documentary she produced.

When they traveled to Mexico for the meeting with the capo, she was the one who organized everything, being Guzmán’s trusted object, risking her skin (and not only her reputation) and her integrity.

It sounds like an adventure movie (going from one plane to another, sneaking around, all as Penn told it in his article for the magazine), but in reality it can be seen as something nightmarish: it is therefore understandable that, having put both in the line of fire, Kate is furious with that ingrate Penn, who took all the credit and left her before the world as a “naive” (and for the record, that is the term that Cacho used to describe her) and perhaps not so much for having taken her obvious infatuation with him, to have sex, which remains as one more detail to what was a Dantesque journey to come face to face with the devil himself.

Then Penn tried to paint “Chapo” as a popular hero (Robin Hood type) in his text, before betraying him to the DEA so that they could capture him (which is recorded in the trial), which alarmed Kate because she, being the link, could be considered a traitor (although the circumstances exempt her from any guilt in that regard).

The betrayal that does not forgive

According to Cacho’s documentary, Kate was a victim of the American actor’s manipulations and “was naive” and both Penn and the magazine that commissioned the text “used” her. for the simple fact of being Mexican, something that Cacho considered sexist and racist.

“Penn in her frivolous chronicle narrates how she pressured Kate to get newsworthy information. Kate had asked Sean Penn to include her as a co-author of the chronicle, after all, the one who had really taken the risk as a good reporter was her,” Cacho wrote in the magazine Proceso. “Rolling Stone and Penn refused to give her the credit she deserved, she used her as if she were any other source and being Mexican prevented her from having the status to appear as an author in such a well-known American magazine.”

Be that as it may, Kate acknowledged to Cacho that there was infatuation involved and that she felt betrayed by Penn, since he took advantage of her vulnerability and her emotions to get what he wanted: a personal meeting with the leader of the Sinaloa cartel.whom Kate wanted to “humanize”, with the intention of making a film about his life, considering the fact that Guzmán had declared his admiration for him and that he watched all his television works after Kate had that famous idea of ​​speaking to him directly and question it online. But at the age of 45 that the actress was then, is there really a sin of recklessness and greed?

Of course Penn took advantage of her, that’s obvious. And the fact that she would have believed that she had a torrid and adventurous romance with this guy, only to find herself exposed and in danger, is more than enough reason for her to be furious with him for the rest of her days. However, she knew it was risky to make contact with someone like Guzmán and she did it of her own volition. She knew what she was risking.

Kate’s documentary, then, serves as a testimony that she has every reason to say that he is a lout: “It has been a very hard and exhausting process; very painful, very painful in every way, but I will continue to stand firm because I want to and because I can, and because it is my right,” he emphasized with Poza. “I’m going to continue fighting so that, at least, a public apology is asked of me, which I think is what I deserve.”

