The latest folly of the funniest player in the NBA: he delayed the start of his press conference to order food

Anthony Edwards ordered food at a press conference

One of the nicest personalities of the NBA is Anthony Edwardsone of the figures of the minnesota timberwolves, who little by little has become one of the most charismatic players in the entire league. After a good performance, he decided to treat himself but he also had to attend to the media, so he delayed the start of his press conference to order food from McDonald’s.

Edwardswho had noted 25 points –the highest amount within his team– in the victory by 117-128 in view of Detroit Pistons, wanted to reward himself with junk food and ordered it on his phone. But the funny thing is that she had already started her virtual meeting with the journalists.

“Don’t ask me questions I’m trying to order at Mc Donald’s”He said Ant Man in front of journalists. “What’s on the menu?”blurted out one of the reporters, which generated some laughter and a challenge from the organizers.

Anthony Edwards was the figure of Minnesota against Detroit Pistons (Photo: USA TODAY Sports)

“Yeah, that’s…wait, wait, I want to add one more chicken. Personalized… no ice”He said Anthony Edwardswho obviously likes to make the most of his drinks, while reporters eager to discuss his on-court performance had to wait in silence.

After expressing his love for Minnesotawhere he got to 2020 after being elected to the first position of Draft of the NBA for the Timberwolvesreleased one last sentence to close his order and make it clear to the press that it was time to start chatting: “Wait I’m about to pay, wait two seconds.”

He had mentioned that he was going to order chicken, so one of the reporters asked him if he had ordered some McChikens from the cheap menu. When questioned about this, Edwards He said he was going to do it until he gets a new contract. “Yeah, I’m a cheap guy. I’m not even going to say cheap guy because I like cars and jewelry. But yeah, cheap guy. I’ll wait until my other contract, for sure.”he joked.

KEEP READING:

Despite the crazy Argentine encouragement in the stands, Campazzo did not play for a second and Nocioni worried with a phrase about his future in Denver

They lost 115 to 109 and there were 10 seconds left: the epic comeback of the Los Angeles Clippers in the NBA

An NBA legend was banned as a spectator for not wanting to be vaccinated against COVID-19 and not wearing a mask