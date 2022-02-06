The Meta City token is the winner of the day according to Coinmarketcap with more than 2,000% gains in the last 24 hours

Meta City is a metaverse that is hosted on the Binance Smart Chain network, and its token has recorded a gain of more than 2,000% today. in the last hours to position himself as the big winner of the day, according to data released by Coinmarketcap.

This token, from P2E Meta City game where you can create a virtual life in a world everything is possible, allows holders to earn rewards, obtain a fantasy pet within the same game and generate income while immersing yourself in its world.

Kitty Breeding Power: It is the loser of the day

The Kitty Breeding Power (KBP) token is the big loser of the day with a 99.83% drop in its last 24 hours, according to data released by Coinmarketcap.

This token, which is also hosted on the Binance Smart Chain network, is the token of an NFT cat game where players will be able to acquire plots that will allow players to help build the planet. It is located in the ranking in box 3,615 according to Coinmarketcap.

The opinions expressed in this post are the sole responsibility of the Author and they have nothing to do with Cointelegraph’s editorial line. All investing carries risk and you should do your research before investing. This post cannot be taken as financial advice.

