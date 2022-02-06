The Metaverse, bigger than the New York Stock Exchange

On Thursday, Meta Networks suffered the worst drop in 18 years in the number of active users on its Facebook platform. This caused the company’s shares to plummet on the New York Stock Exchange, generating the largest loss that a company has had in the history of the United States.

But before we get carried away by the color of this note, let’s review recent history. Facebook changed its name at the start of 2022 to Meta Networks. This decision tells us many things. The first is that they already knew that this fall in users was taking place, and that it would be imminently public, so they had to anticipate the problem. What they did was change the vision of the entire business: develop a virtual reality in which we can completely immerse ourselves “full immersion virtual reality”. It’s a technology that has been dreamed of for years, one that has inspired thousands of sci-fi stories.

This change in vision is the key, not only to Zuckerberg’s survival, but to the world of entertainment, information, and business in the second half of this century.

Although the loss of active users is costing anyone on the NYSE more than ever, the important thing is their vision for the future. The metaverse is spawning new and exciting markets; including its own economy, which is inspiring the creation of new companies, goods, services. The Metaverse, for example, will organically attract younger video game users who already interact on platforms like Roblox, Fortnite and Microsoft, which give them an initial experience of this concept and for whom it is already natural to interact with their peers in a world that connects. physical reality with the metaverse.

Those who read the note superficially blamed TikTok for this disaster, for being the social network that understood before its rivals that the model of the digital entertainment industry is moving towards the acquisition and retention of millions of users interested in consuming contents between 3 to 7 seconds long – which is how long it takes the user to swipe on the screen of their smartphone – and that they can repeat this action infinitely, without even realizing the time that this consumes. The platform allows its users to create fast, fun content, using their favorite music and sounds, making it extremely entertaining.

However, understanding this trend, last year Facebook decided to counteract this effect on its users, trying to implement the TikTok experience on its social networks. Let’s remember that Instagram went from being a platform based on images to a video one, while Facebook, for its part, integrated the creation of reels into its platform and into the main feed to try to catch younger users.

In addition, it is true that Facebook had its biggest drop in active users, but it still has almost 2 billion people who prefer it. Meta Networks, in addition to having Facebook, owns Instagram, Whastsapp and Facebook Messenger; which have between 1,300 million to 2,000 million active users each. In 2021 alone and thanks to the decisions made on Instagram, this platform gained 250 million users, closing the year at 1.4 billion. Enviable numbers for anyone.

TikTok is undoubtedly a player that has more and more relevance in the market share of centennials between 15 and 21 years of age, but it is important to remember that Meta Networks has one of the broadest and deepest knowledge of the market of TikTok. Internet users. Billions of people from all over the world interact with its content, which allows them to know what their preferences are, what they like to waste time on, what stimulates them, excites them and keeps them hooked. He knows how to play with attention and how to monetize our dopamine addiction. All this information will be integrated into the Metaverse and will generate new digital experiences, more personalized, but above all, more real.

Yes, Facebook fell today, but it will certainly get up. His vision is as big as the metaverse.

*The author is a professor of the Master’s in Government and Public Policy at the Universidad Panamericana. She has a degree in Communication and a Master’s in Government and Public Policy from the Universidad Panamericana. She is a founding partner and Business Development Director of the communication agency Saxum Media -Online Reputation Agency, as well as of Wombat Accelerate.

Twitter: @yuyisvg