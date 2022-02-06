The Ministry of Communications warns about effects caused by coverage amplifiers › Cuba › Granma

The use of equipment known as “coverage amplifiers”, “4G signal amplifiers” or “mobile network repeaters” cause problems in telecommunications

Falls, blockages and interference of calls are among the main situations caused by these devices, according to the Cuban Ministry of Communications, which also points out that the use of this equipment is illegal in Cuba, so they are out of marketing networks. They also do not have an approval system, adds the institutional note.

In the country there is a wide list of homologated equipment with a valid Homologation certificate with a great variety of brands and models, authorized by the Mincon for importation and whose list can be consulted on the agency’s website.

All these regulations are due to the need to order the radioelectric space, which constitutes a limited, inalienable resource, and essential for the development of modern radiocommunication systems that integrate the country’s national and international telecommunications networks.

In 2021, Cuba updated its legal framework on telecommunications with the promulgation and implementation in the country of Decree-Law No. 35 on Telecommunications, Information and Communication Technologies and the Use of the Radioelectric Spectrum.

Decree 42 General Regulation of Telecommunications and Information and Communication Technologies (TIC) and Decree 43 Regulation on the Use of the Radioelectric Spectrum, are part of this legal instrument and both are in force as complementary regulations, which with Marked technical rigor establishes the regulatory aspects in the areas it manages, as reported in 2021.

The Mincom exercises the functions of control and supervision of the use of the radioelectric spectrum in the country, through monitoring, technical verification of radioelectric emissions and on-site inspection of radioelectric stations, equipment, devices, devices and installations, or for any other.

