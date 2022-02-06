The Olympic question that persists and makes Xi Jinping uncomfortable: where is Peng Shuai?

Peng Shuai. REUTERS/Victor Fraile/File Photo

There is a question that the International Olympic Committee and the organizers of the Beijing Games are never free from: Where is Peng Shuai? And the addition: When and where will the three-time Olympic tennis player and former doubles number one meet with IOC President Thomas Bach?

Bach has promised to have dinner with her during his stay in the Chinese capital.

Peng’s accusations of sexual assault against former Vice Premier Zhang Gaoli, who was a member of the almighty Politburo Standing Committee, were almost immediately erased from the Chinese internet when they surfaced three months ago.

Chinese media don’t talk about Peng, but the IOC received two questions about her at the daily Winter Games news conference on Sunday. Both were from Western media.

“It is a very delicate situation”said IOC spokesman Mark Adams, who did not give details on when or where the meeting would take place, nor did he clarify how it might be organized.

Bach is one of the few people outside of China who have spoken with Peng. The IOC has shared little information, except to say that the tennis player lives in Beijing and can “move freely.”

Bach acknowledged last week that “we will know more about his physical state and his mental state when we finally meet in person.”

“If you want an investigation (into these accusations), we will certainly support it, but it must be your decision, it is your life, it is your accusations. We have had the accusations and we have also heard the withdrawal” of these accusations, Thomas Bach told a news conference on the eve of the opening ceremony of the 2022 Games.

Chinese media have reported several public appearances of Peng in China. She also gave an interview to a Chinese-language newspaper in Singapore, which raised questions about her authenticity.

“We’ve always said there would be a game here and that hasn’t changed,” Adams said. “In terms of details, you will understand that we are not going to give details to the media about that meeting.”

Some reports said Peng is in the Olympics “bubble” and could appear with Bach at a medal ceremony.

“We also want to respect your right to what you want to say, and when you say it,” Adams said. “For the moment, that is all I can tell you.”

THE BIG QUESTION OF THE AUSTRALIAN OPEN

Thousands of T-shirts with the slogan “Where is Peng Shuai?” were distributed by activists among the spectators of the women’s final of the Australian Open, which ended in victory Ashley Barty about the american Danielle Collins (30th) 6-3 and 7-6, with the intention of drawing attention to the Chinese tennis champion whose whereabouts have the world in suspense for months.

A week after security agents asked the tennis player’s supporters to remove their shirts at the tournament venue, the protesters returned with their initiative and T-shirts were distributed to fans before the beginning of the women’s definition in which Ash Barty, the world number 1, managed to lift the trophy.

“We distribute hundreds of free T-shirts and many people who are going to see the final are wearing them. They are excited”he pointed Drew Pavlouwho has led the cast along with his partner Max Mock and the help of a group of 20 people who seek to put the focus once again on the case of the former Chinese tennis player who accused a high-ranking politician in his country of sexual abuse.

Pavlou explained that all the t-shirts were delivered to the participants upon their arrival at melbourne park hoping that the message was transmitted through the screens of the whole world during the finale. Although it has not been easy for them. “The Australian tennis federation never told us anything, they just put out statements through the media”added Mok referring to the decision of Tennis Australia to ban the garments.

