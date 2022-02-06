The Queen of the South 3

the queen of the south returned to the screen with its second season where fans of Theresa Mendoza they will be able to enjoy their history again.

To this new season takes place 8 years after the end of the first season, many new faces returned to fiction, however, there was a very important character who had to be auditioned again.

In this second stage, the Mexican must return to Mexico, after almost a decade living in Italy with her daughter Sofiathreatened by the villain Epifanio Vargas (Humberto Zurita) who seeks to reach the presidency of the country with the help of Teresa. To ensure that the former Queen of the South works in his favor, the politician kidnapped his daughter.

Immersed in this complex situation, Teresa once again seeks the help of those who were her closest friends and her most loyal allies.

Which character changed actors in the second season?

One of the greatest colleagues of Theresa Mendoza it was Oleg, the leader of the Russians and partner of the Mexican in Transer Naga returned again to help her friend in the second season. However, the actor who played him in the first cycle Alberto Jimenez could not return to the second being replaced byrAntonio Gil.

The actor suffered a serious motorcycle accident in 2018 that left him out of the second season of the Queen of the South due to the severity of his injuries and the recovery time.

“The original actor suffered an accident, now he is in recovery, for that reason he could no longer continue”explained the Instagram account of the series at the time about the change of actor.

Antonio Gil, the new interpreter of the character referred to his arrival in space according to People. “Oleg is a character that starts in the first season as you know, in this time he has retired to Russia, to Moscow, and now he is retired in a very cornered situation by the government. The character of Teresa Mendoza is going to look for him to ask for help, she is someone he deeply admires for her intelligence, for her determination, they are two very intelligent characters, so by looking at each other they already understand each other, “said Gil.