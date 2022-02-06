The reason many believe that the creator of Linux also created Bitcoin

The bitcoin is one of the cryptocurrencies most famous in the world and the one that revolutionized the crypto market. However, its creator, unlike other currencies such as ether, is a mystery. It is known simply under the name of Satoshi Nakamoto. In his profile he claimed to be 37 years old and a resident of Japan, although many doubted this due to his perfect level of English and the fact that the software bitcoin It wasn’t in Japanese.

However, many people point to Linus Torvalds, creator of the popular Linux operating system, as the creator of the popular bitcoin cryptocurrency. Torvalds modified a kernel code, a fundamental core of the free operating system, affecting all software.

With this unusual change, a peculiar message “I am Satoshi” appears, which translated would be “I am Satoshi”, thus revealing that he is the creator of the game. Bitcoin. However, in the past Torvalds had been singled out as the creator of the bitcoinbut he flatly denied it.

Although it is not known exactly whether or not he is the creator of the bitcointhere are characteristics that point it out as one of the candidates, such as the experience in blockchain technology prior to the creation of the popular cryptocurrency and high knowledge in the use and development of open software.

Despite this, the message puzzled more than one, arousing curiosity again. For some people, the message would be a confession by the creator of Linux, although others believe that it is simply a joke. According to the transaction log, the creator of Bitcoin owns about a million bitcoinwhich translates into one of the largest fortunes in all of history.