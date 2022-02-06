The reason many believe that the creator of Linux also created Bitcoin

Admin 4 hours ago Technology Leave a comment 30 Views

The bitcoin is one of the cryptocurrencies most famous in the world and the one that revolutionized the crypto market. However, its creator, unlike other currencies such as ether, is a mystery. It is known simply under the name of Satoshi Nakamoto. In his profile he claimed to be 37 years old and a resident of Japan, although many doubted this due to his perfect level of English and the fact that the software bitcoin It wasn’t in Japanese.

However, many people point to Linus Torvalds, creator of the popular Linux operating system, as the creator of the popular bitcoin cryptocurrency. Torvalds modified a kernel code, a fundamental core of the free operating system, affecting all software.

Topics

Global Investor

Source link

About Admin

Check Also

Criminal acts in Córdoba set off alarms of a possible return of paramilitarism

The first violent event that has drawn the attention of the Córdoba authorities occurred on …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

© Copyright The Goa Sportlight 2022, All Rights Reserved