The Regime’s DNA: Corruption

Take a look at this: in 2015, Venezuela was ranked 158th in the Global Corruption Index published year after year by the non-governmental organization Transparency International. In 2018, the drop took us to 168th place. In 2019, the situation got even worse: we went to 173rd place. While the path to the lower positions has continued, in 2020 we reached 176th place, and in In 2021 – this has just been reported – the country appears in 177th place out of a total of 181. This means that, according to the perception of different social actors, inside and outside Venezuela, considering a series of factors, the regime appears as an increasingly corrupt power. In the latest report, it is only surpassed by Somalia, Syria and South Sudan. The trend allows us to project that in a short time the regime will reach the qualification as the most corrupt and corrupting in the world.

Although it may be obvious to some readers, it is imperative to remember that a series of irregularities and anomalous behavior are included in the category of corruption. Only by looking at them together, one can have a vision of the depth and scope that corruption has achieved in Venezuela.

Corruption are the bribes that public officials and authorities of different levels and specialties force ordinary citizens, businessmen, and any organization that demands a service, a procedure, an authorization, or the fulfillment of a requirement to pay.

Corruption is the diversion of funds and public resources for purposes other than those provided by law. For example, the repeated use of public resources that was made in the electoral campaign for the governorship of the State of Barinas, by the regime’s candidate, brazenly and without dissimulation, in broad daylight, is corruption.

Corruption is that officials of the Venezuelan State, civil or military, use their positions for their own benefit, that of their families and friends, as do high-ranking military commanders who use soldiers as cooks or personnel at their service in their homes, for tasks such as removals, or the case of ministers and other leaders, who have armored vehicles and bodyguards for the benefit of relatives and friends of 21st century socialism.

Corruption is the absolute inability of the government and public powers to prevent these acts, because they are the highest government officials, the protagonists, promoters, managers and projectors of these networks of corruption.

Precisely, to maintain and extend this mass, national and axial corruption -it crosses all levels of public administration- Chávez and Maduro have created an incredible number of organizations -a kind of parallel state-; they have bureaucratized and militarized the operation of the country to extreme levels -to prevent controls and facilitate corruption in every corner-; and have stimulated the practice of unlimited nepotism, in order to guarantee the creation of powerful business networks, commissions, influence peddling, blackmail and impunity, which extends even to the bodies that would be called upon to prevent it: the Attorney General’s Office of the Republic, the Comptroller General of the Republic and the Judiciary.

The most obvious, immediate and verifiable result is that a substantial part of the Venezuelan State has been colonized by a small group of family clans, who have everything under their control. Governors, mayors, military units, collectives, CLAP coordinators, scorpions, members of the PSUV, gangs run from prisons, drug cartels, and more share what is not in their hands. I repeat here what was stated in previous articles: Venezuela has acquired the proportions of a loot that is shared by a group of armed gangs. The country in the hands of organized crime.

The consequences of these broad outlines that I have exposed so far have been and are devastating: they range from the real impoverishment of Venezuelan society – deprived of opportunities, public services, quality education, health system, minimum guarantees with regarding the protection of his life and that of his family -, until the closure of public companies, the destruction of the national infrastructure, the paralysis and debasement of the public administration – I invite the readers of this space, if they have Internet service, to visit the websites of government entities, so that they can verify how far the failure reaches. Corruption is so widespread that, in many cases, official websites no longer even have the energy to lie (for example, on the website of the National Institute of Statistics, the data on the Consumer Price Index stopped in 2015 ). They throw in the towel. They stop providing service. They have no purpose.

As indicated by the conceptual framework offered by Transparency International to the readers of its report, the general analysis of the results highlights the repeated and structural links between the undermining of democracy, the violation of Human Rights and Corruption. We Venezuelans know it and we suffer firsthand, both those in the country and those of us who live abroad: the more power the regime concentrates, the greater the status of impunity with which they act. They have reached that point, as in Cuba and Nicaragua, where the essence of the regime is corruption. Not an undesirable or exceptional situation, nor the conduct of a few. No. It is your DNA, your essence, your reason for being.