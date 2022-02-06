The solar sponge: storing energy from hydrogen fuel cells and solar panels – Technology – Hybrids and Electric

Australia is one of the countries that is betting and investing the most in the development of hydrogen fuel cell technology as a viable option for the future as long as it is backed by renewable energy sources. Through It Matters To You, the nation’s largest auto recycling and disposal specialist, a new storage system of energy called LAVO HESS developed to power homes and businesses, but also has potential for use in the automotive industry.

Although the use of hydrogen fuel cell technology in the automotive industry remains controversial, with many claiming that its drawbacks far outweigh its benefits, the hydrogen obtained from renewable energy sources continues to position itself as a long-term solution for many mobility applications. Among them, above all, heavy transport whose electrification based on batteries is complicated, given the enormous weight and size that these vehicles require, in addition to recharging times that are often incompatible with productivity.

LAVO Hydrogen Technology Limited is developing what it claims to be an “innovative energy storage system,” called LAVO HESS (hydrogen energy storage system), which is designed to power homes and businesses. The technology is presented as the world’s first integrated hybrid hydrogen battery, which is combined with rooftop photovoltaic panels to offer a long-lasting and reliable source of energy.

According to the manufacturer, this system acts as a “solar sponge”, integrating with solar panels to capture renewable energy. The LAVO system will use PEM fuel cells that will be powered by hydrogen obtained from water and absorbed by LAVO’s proprietary metal hydride, where it is reliably and long-term stored in a secure container. Designed to be portable and versatile, LAVO’s technology has been perfected for use in a wide range of everyday applications. One of these is the LAVO electric bike from Dutch design studio, StudioMom, a compact, hydrogen-powered, modular transportation concept.

The system is capable of storing enough solar energy to power a typical home for two days.

In a building, with 40 kWh of capacity, is capable of storing enough solar power to power a typical home for two days. The design has been studied to be durable and capable of operating in extreme temperatures. In addition, all its parameters can be monitored and controlled through a dedicated application.

A future facility located in the Greater Springfield urban development in Queensland will manufacture the fuel cells for this hybrid energy storage system. LAVO has also worked with the University of Queensland in the development of this innovative energy solution. For now, it will only power homes and businesses, but according to It Matters To You, has potential to be used in the automotive industry. This hydrogen fuel cell manufacturing facility, which should become operational by the end of the year, will help advance the transition of mobility towards sustainable fuel alternatives.