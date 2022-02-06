The strange public appearance of Queen Elizabeth II one day before her 70th anniversary of reign

Queen Elizabeth receives a bouquet of flowers from Harriet Reeve, 9, at her Norfolk residence in Sandringham, UK (Joe Giddens/Pool via REUTERS)

Elizabeth II gave a reception this Saturday at her residence in Sandringhambefore celebrating on Sunday his 70 years of reign in privacy, one of the queen’s rare appearances since her brief hospitalization in October.

“Her Majesty the Queen gave a reception for the members of the local community and volunteer groups at Sandringham House on the eve of his accession day, the 70th anniversary of Her Majesty’s reignBuckingham Palace announced in a statement.

“On February 6, The Queen will be the first British monarch to celebrate a platinum jubilee.he added.

In the photos, smiling, dressed in a light blue suit and adorned with a pearl necklace and a cane in her hand, The 95-year-old queen cut a cake prepared for the occasion by a local resident, who wore the platinum jubilee emblem.

Too received a bouquet of flowers that included some that were part of the “bouquet” which she wore at her coronation on June 2, 1953, and a brass band played “Congratulations” when the monarch withdrew from the act.

Among the guests was the former cook AngelaWood, who contributed to the creation of “Coronation chicken” or “Queen Elizabeth Chicken”, now a classic of British cuisine, cold chicken wrapped in a creamy curry sauce served at Elizabeth II’s coronation banquet in 1953.

The local branch of the women’s association was also present Women’s Institute, of which the queen has been a member since 1943 and has chaired since 2003, when she replaced her mother in the post.

They attended with their families retired workers from the Sandringham estate, privately owned by the monarchy (and not state), and representatives of local non-profit organisations, such as Little Discoverers Y West Norfolk Befriending.

The statement indicates that Isabel II will pass the tomorrow in Sandringham, as he usually does every year, since the anniversary of his accession to the throne coincides with the death in that residence of his father, King George VI.

The state of health of the sovereign worries the British since she was put on bed rest by her doctors in October and spent a night in the hospital for “preliminary” tests, the nature of which was never specified.

Since then, it has considerably reduced its activities.

On Sunday he celebrates without fanfare his 70 years of reign, in Sandringham, where he is traditionally for this anniversary.

No official ceremony is planned for February 6, which in addition to her accession to the throne at the age of 25 in 1952, is also the date of the death of her father, King George VI, to whom she was very attached, of a lung cancer.

However, it they foresee popular celebrations taking place on a four-day long bank holiday weekend in early June.

