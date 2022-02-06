Traveling faster and faster between distant points is a constant goal among companies dedicated to the aerospace industry. Framed in this objective is the commitment of the Chinese company Space Transportation, which is developing a combination of aircraft and rockets that can be used for different uses.

And it is that, on the one hand, it will be able to dedicate itself to space tourism and, on the other, it will be able to carry out supersonic trips between two points on our planet. In fact, the company has assured that a flight from Beijing to New York with this aircraft would only take one hour, a time that today can almost seem like science fiction.

The supersonic aircraft that will take you from Beijing to New York in one hour. Space Transportation

As the company has made public, the boarding of passengers will be like that of a conventional plane, since the aircraft will be located parallel to the ground at first. Said plane will be attached to a large structure designed to glide and will have two propellant rockets. Located one on each side of the plane, these rockets will be used only for the take-off operation.

initial propulsion

For takeoff, the plane will be attached to a structure with two rockets that will later be undocked.



To carry it out, both the plane and the structure to which it will already be attached are placed in a vertical position, since the exit is carried out in the same way as a space launch. A few minutes after takeoff, the plane is separated from the glider structure with the rockets, which lands autonomously on the launch pad while the plane continues its journey, making a suborbital flight.

read also

Once it reaches its destination, the plane is capable of landing vertically without the need for the glider structure, which is only used for takeoff. The speed will be really surprising since the distance between the route used as an example (Beijing-New York) is almost 11,000 kilometers.

The supersonic aircraft that will take you from Beijing to New York in one hour. Space Transportation

As stated by sources from the Chinese company Space Transportation, this avant-garde initiative will have lower operating costs than those involved in launching rockets to transport satellites. In addition, as can be seen from the data provided, it will be a much faster formula than a traditional plane.

two positions

Passenger boarding will be carried out with the aircraft parallel to the ground, although takeoff will be carried out vertically

Space Transportation has claimed that it recently conducted successful test flights with just the rockets (dubbed Tianxing 1 and Tianxing 2). It plans to conduct ground tests in 2023 before making its first full test flight in 2024. If development continues, its forecasts are for the first manned flight to take place in 2025.

The supersonic aircraft that will take you from Beijing to New York in one hour. Space Transportation

It should be remembered that the company SpaceX introduced a similar project in 2017 called “Earth to Earth”. It was designed to transport passengers from city to city using Starship rockets. Of course, for now this project has not become a reality.

The supersonic aircraft that will take you from Beijing to New York in one hour. Space Transportation

On the other hand, the company Virgin Galactic made a suborbital flight last summer. Said flight, in which the founder of the company, Richard Branson, traveled, served to officially introduce the space tourism industry to the general public.