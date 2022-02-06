The United States denounced that the Chinese regime seeks to distract with the Winter Olympics about the “genocide” against the Uyghur minority

Western powers say China is committing “genocide” against the Uyghur minorities in Xinjiang (AP Photo/Ashwini Bhatia)

The United States described this Sunday as a diversionary maneuver China’s decision to choose an athlete from the Uyghur minority of Xinjiang to light the Olympic Flame at the Winter Games, by reiterating the denunciations of “genocide” in that Chinese region.

The US ambassador to the UN, Linda Thomas Greenfieldthus commented on the opening ceremony of the 2022 Winter Olympics held in Beijing last Friday, in which the cross-country skier Dinigeer Yilamujiangfrom the Uyghur minority, lit the Olympic cauldron with athlete Zhao Jiawen.

“This is an effort by the Chinese to distract us from the real issue here that Uyghurs are being tortured and are victims of human rights violations by the Chinese. And we have to keep that central.”Thomas-Greenfield said in statements to the chain CNN.

The United States has promoted a diplomatic boycott, to which other Western countries have joined, against the Beijing Winter Games, due to violations against the rights of ethnic minorities in Xinjiang (western China), which the Xi Jinping regime denies. flat.

“We know that genocide has been committed there” Thomas-Greenfield added.

For this reason, the US diplomat stressed that it is “important that the audience that saw this (the ceremony) understand that it does not distance us from what we know is happening on the ground.”

Cross-country skier Dinigeer Yilamujiang, born in Xinjiang, was the last flame bearer at the opening ceremony of the Winter Olympics (REUTERS / Marko Djurica)

However, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) downplayed the controversial choice of torchbearer. Yilamujiang had “every right” to participate, the IOC spokesman said, Mark Adams.

Yilamujiang, whose smiling face copied the screens of millions of people around the world, was an athlete unknown to the general public before her break into the Olympic event. On Saturday, she finished 43rd in the skiathlon race.

On the same Saturday, the UN Secretary General, Antonio Guterrescalled on Chinese leaders to allow a “credible” visit to the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, Michelle Bachelet, to the Xinjiang area.

Guterres, who is visiting Beijing for the Winter Olympics, met on Saturday with the Chinese president, Xi Jinpingand with the country’s foreign minister, Wang Yiaccording to a statement from the agency.

The UN chief “expressed his expectation that the contacts between the office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights and the Chinese authorities allow a credible visit to China, including Xinjiang”, he indicated.

The Xi Jinping regime has not yet authorized the UN to make an independent visit to Xinjiang (REUTERS/Anthony Wallace)

In turn, the report of the meeting provided by the Chinese state news agency Xinhua he did not mention the issue of rights.

The Chilean diplomat wants to visit Xinjiang due to reports of the existence of internment camps through which hundreds of thousands of Uyghurs would have passed, which according to China are “vocational training centers” that have the purpose of improving the society and economy of this remote region.

Despite the framework of support given by the UN chief for the Winter Olympics, China has so far denied Bachelet, Chile’s former president, an independent visit to Xinjiang, despite the fact that it is in negotiations for it with the Chinese authorities since the end of 2018.

As Bachelet’s spokesman, Rupert Colville, specified a week ago, the “parameters” of a visit by the High Commissioner “during the first half of this year” are still under discussion and recalled that this trip must “make sense, with access without surveillance of a wide number of civil society actors and locations, as well as interactions with high-level officials.”

The Chinese regime installed dozens of concentration camps in the Xinjiang region, where the Uyghur minority is tortured (REUTERS / Thomas Peter)

Both the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Human Rights Watch (HRW) and Amnesty International They have denounced the existence of serious abuses in that area, where the Uyghurs would have suffered mass arrests, torture and forced labor.

Human rights activists have reported that at least a million Uyghurs have been imprisoned in regime-set up “re-education camps” in Xinjiang, and Chinese authorities have been accused of forcibly sterilizing women and imposing forced labor in the city. zone.

With information from EFE and AFP

