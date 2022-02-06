“The US dollar is a death cult that will probably be destroyed in 2022” – RT Videos

In this episode of ‘Keiser Report’ from San Salvador, Max and Stacy talk about the enormous volume of world debt and how the price of housing in the United States has skyrocketed, which leads to long-term problems and prevents having an economy healthy and productive. In the second part, Max talks with Salvadoran Congressman William Soriano about how downtown San Salvador has been transformed in the last three years and what bitcoin brings to the future of his country.

In this edition of the ‘Keiser Report’, Max Keiser and Stacy Herbert discuss the economic situation in the US, focusing on its debt and what the rise of bitcoin could mean for its currency, the US dollar, and for the fiat system

The presenter indicates that at the moment the debt of the North American country is 30 billion dollars, while the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) of 2020 was 21 billion. In his opinion, this means that, statistically, it is impossible for Washington to raise interest rates for this “huge ponzi scam they have created.”

According to Keizer, in such a situation, the dollar should fall because the country is heading towards bankruptcy, and if it does not, it is because the US threatens other countries to accept its currency or, if not, ” They drop bombs.”

“War machine”

“The US has created a ruckus in Ukraine, because that supports the US dollar,” he says. “It is a machine of war and death; the US dollar is a cult of death,” she adds, assuring that “it cannot last forever and will probably be destroyed in 2022,” so she advises preparing for such a scenario. .

Herbert points out that since the 1980s there has been a bull market for bonds, which has caused debt to rise in relation to GDP. “This causes a loss of sovereigntyespecially for the people of the country, due to inflation and the lack of room to maneuver for the economy to grow,” he says.

In this sense, Keizer assures that another by-product of all this is censorship, which is why many traditional media such as The Washington Post, The New York Times or CNN do not report on the current economic situation in the country.

The future of the global economy

“The US is printing money and giving it to a few cronies to make them billionaires, as well as driving deaths of despair, suicides and overdoses to all-time highs,” he says. According to him, if they do not talk about these events it is so that the population cannot understand what is happening.

In the second part of the program, Keiser talks with William Soriano, a deputy from the department of La Unión (El Salvador), where construction is currently taking place. Bitcoin Cityand a member of President Nayib Bukele’s New Ideas party.

The politician describes as “impressive” the fact that personalities of the stature of Jack Dorsey, one of the co-founders of the social network Twitter, are following with expectation what is happening in the Central American country. “We hope that they will come and invest, and that they will work with us to build the future of the global economy here in El Salvador,” says the interviewee. “If they help us achieve what we want as a country, economic freedom, we welcome them,” he concludes.

Did you find it interesting? Leave your opinion in the comments!