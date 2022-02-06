The words that Nacho dedicated to Chyno Miranda | Showbiz 123

By: round

Recently in a meeting with the media in the city of Caracas, as part of a media tour, the Venezuelan singer Nacho spoke about the health of his partner and friend, Chyno Miranda.

After so much controversy between the two and now with the health condition of the urban singer Jesús Miranda, Nacho sent him a message of support and strength to recover.

“He Chyno was always motivating, with a spirit of encouragement, different from me, so meeting that contrast is very strong, really, what I most want at this moment is that he be him again, that God give him the second chance and recover your health, value it and return to live what you are passionate about, music, ”said the Creole.

In this order of ideas, the Maracayero indicated that Miranda is a more energetic person than him, since he was always the one who wanted to be working a thousand percent, so seeing how his friend is right now will not allow him to be as active as it did before.

“For many differences that we could have had, at some point of immaturity, what I can tell you is that Chyno is a very passionate guy, strong, but not strong in character, but in emotions, a dreamer, with that spirit all the time of encouragement and, it is a shock for me to see him like this, “added Nacho.

