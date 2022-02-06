These are the cell phones with the longest battery life in 2022 – FayerWayer

We can’t deny it. One of the most important and distressing factors when deciding whether or not to buy a new smartphone is the issue of its battery.

Whether we like it or not to admit it to everyone, it is important that cell phones can guarantee us a decent autonomy time before it is necessary to connect it to the charger again.

Unfortunately, for years we lived under the idea that only premium high-end devices were the only ones that would guarantee a better battery among their technical specifications.

But the reality is that this has been left behind for a long time, and now it is possible to find models of all ranges with huge batteries, or even high-end devices with little energy in that section.

Cell phones with the longest battery life in 2022

That is why a recent study developed by the people of Tom’s Guide is so interesting to us, who decided to mount an endurance test to drain the energy of some recent cell phone models launched during 2021 and so far from 2022 to the limit.

In the end, the average time of any smartphone before having to connect it to the charger is 10 hours of autonomy.

So in this evaluation they ended up putting together a list with those models that exceeded that average. Here the winners with their respective duration:

Logo Motorola Brazil

Moto G Power (2021): 14:04

14:04 Nubian RedMagic 6: 13:20

13:20 Moto G Power (2022): 13:15

13:15 Nubia RedMagic 6S Pro: 13:13

13:13 Kyocera DuraForce Ultra 5G UW: 12:29

12:29 Asus ROG Phone 5: 12:23

12:23 Samsung Galaxy A52 5G: 12:19

12:19 iPhone 13 Pro Max: 12:16 (tie)

12:16 (tie) Cat S62 Pro: 12:16 (tie)

12:16 (tie) Motorola One 5G Ace: 12:03

12:03 Moto G Pure: 11:52

11:52 OnePlus Nord N10 5G: 11:48

11:48 iPhone 13 Pro: 11:42

11:42 Samsung Galaxy A32 5G: 11:39

11:39 Motorola Edge 5G UW: 11:38

As we can see, Motorola ended up being the most prominent brand with a total of four models in the top 10. The Moto G Power 2021 being the most durable of all.

In the end, the device managed a session of more than 14 hours before completely draining its energy. Interestingly, the Moto G Power 2022 lagged a bit behind by almost fifty minutes.

But even that difference was enough to keep him in third position. Both models have the same 5,000 mAh battery, but the change in processor came to affect the duration in the most recent model.

The Samsung Galaxy A52 5G stands out on the same list, which lasts longer than an iPhone 13 Pro Max, although the difference in cost between both models is more than considerable.

The results of this test contain several models available in Latin America, so it serves as a good reference in case you are looking for a new smartphone.