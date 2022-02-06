“They are incredible”: Jennifer Lopez praises her children Emme and Max for the maturity with which they act

Jennifer Lopezin an interview with the program “Live with Kelly an Ryan”, spoke of how is the relationship with their little children Emme and Max, who are about to turn 14 years old.

The singer and actress did not stop and praised the minors for the maturity with which they act in life, Well, despite their young age, they never cease to surprise her with their ideas.

“They’re amazing, first of all. They’re like little adults and they have their own lives.” declared. “They have all their own ideas about the world and he loves to show the things they know”he added.

When questioned about the type of advice she gives her little ones, the so-called “Diva del Bronx” limited herself to saying that all the time “He’s trying to let them know how much” he loves them and why “loving yourself is so important.”

In this sense, Jennifer Lopez wants to be an example of life with her children, motivate them to believe in them, because only in this way will everything they dream of be possible.

“I want to [los niños] know where I’ve recently come to: if you’re good on your own, you can really have a beautiful relationship,” sentenced. “But until then, you’re probably going to struggle and try to find it,” she added.

To end, Jennifer Lopez shared the anecdote of the origin of her children’s nicknamesince he affectionately calls them “coconuts”.

“I like to think they like it… It’s cute, I call them coconuts because obviously they are twins, there are two of them, and when they were in the cradle, when they were very very small and their hair looks like coconut hair, so I used to call them coconuts. And she stayed,” she recalled with a laugh.

Emme and Max were born on February 22, 2008. They are the result of their relationship with singer Marc Anthony.

In the last year, the minors have been exposed to the media, as they are sometimes seen out for a walk with their mother and Ben Affleck, with whom they apparently have an excellent relationship.