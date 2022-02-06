They assure that Camila Cabello wants reconciliation with Shawn Mendes

It has been two months since one of the most beloved couples in show business announced their breakup.

However, it seems that Camila Cabello wants a second chapter in her love story, as a new report from Ok Magazine ensures that she is looking for a reconciliation.

The singer had a stable two-year relationship with Mendes and it was rumored that they ended due to “their busy schedules”.

“Camila hasn’t gotten over it and has been trying to show her what she’s missing by sharing bikini photos,” the source said.

However, it seems that the Canadian singer is not on the same page as “he is focusing on himself and telling his friends that he has a creative streak and writes more songs now that he is single”, added the same source. Although the former couple met in January in Miami, Shawn made it clear to Camila that he “just wants them to be friends.”

“Camila has been desperately trying to maintain communication with him, but things are not going her way.”

“It was very difficult for her, but she is starting to spend more time with her friends and is keeping busy. The relationship was becoming toxic and they decided it was better to stay friends.” finished source.