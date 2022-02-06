They criticize Bad Bunny for his way of singing live and fans doubt whether to buy a ticket

Social networks have become an important medium for disseminating information or leisure videos, but also for discussing something that you do not agree with. As in the case of the user who recently uploaded to her account TikTok a video in which he appears bad bunny singing at one of their concerts.

In the video, you can hear ‘Bad bunny’ sing their song ‘Dákiti’ live in a somewhat off-key way. On the other hand, on several occasions she jumps to let her fans sing; something that makes it sound even more out of tune.

The purpose of the user in sharing this fragment was so that the followers of Benedict Analyze if you really plan to spend a lot of money to buy a ticket for his concert, since he accompanied the video with the phrase: “In case you still have doubts about buying a ticket”.

And it is that recently bad bunny announced that he will tour World’s Hottest Tour at the end of 2022 with which he will visit Latin American countries such as Argentina, Colombia, Chile and Mexico, something that excited his fans a lot, but at the same time caused controversy in recent days due to the cost of the tickets, since of according to some followers they are too high.

These prices have caused a lot of disappointment and expectation among their fans, who have also dedicated themselves to creating funny memes around the subject. But beyond the costs so high that it is known that a true fan would do anything to pay them, another question is whether the show is really worth it.

“Chale, I am a fan of Bad Bunny, but I am afraid that he does not sing the songs with feeling and sings them out of harmony like this song,” wrote a user.

But beyond making fans doubt about buying a ticket for the bad bunny, the user who shared the viral video, in turn mentioned a funny and ironic phrase in which she invited her to do it, because she made it very clear that she too is a fan

“Sell your house, buy that damn ticket,” he wrote.

