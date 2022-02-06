They kicked him out of Rayados and this is how Charly Rodríguez reacted to the defeat in Monterrey

Charly Rodríguez hinted at Javier Aguirre

February 05, 2022 3:27 p.m.

The Monterey Striped They were eliminated from the Club World Cup by the Al-Ahly after falling 1-0 in regulation. This unleashed the fury of their fans and ridicule from others, including some former players, since the failure of the Monterrey team was a national issue for quite some time.

For more news from Monterrey:

The person responsible for the defeat of Rayados in the World Cup, according to Javier Aguirre

One of the first to react was his former player, Carlos Rodriguez, who was sent to Blue Cross in exchange for louis romo. The curious thing about this is that ´Charly´ did not want to leave the stripes because it is the team of his loves, however, the technician Javier Aguirre he did not have it so he did not hesitate to transfer it.

Now the Mexican midfielder reacted to Monterrey’s defeat with a photo on his Instagram where he is seen with a big smile because this could be a hint to Javier Aguirre after not trusting him. Therefore, Monterrey fans did not hesitate to claim on social networks because they consider that Charly is much better than louis romo.

Even the midfielder has had a great start to the campaign with the Blue Cross Well, they have won two games and tied one where they already have two goals and one assist in their first games. Contrary to Luis Romo who has not influenced the game of Monterey by not carrying goals or touchdown passes.

What did Javier Aguirre say before the defeat?

The Vasco Aguirre looked for an excuse in press conferences after the failure of those of Monterey Well, he assured that it could happen to anyone because it is a game where two teams compete. This despite criticism as the Egyptian team had 13 casualties of its starting players due to Covid-19, while the Monterrey team only had two.

For more news from Monterrey:

Goodbye Aguirre, Vasco resigns after Rayados’ failure in the World Cup