this high range falls in price and is my recommendation

The Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 gives life to this OnePlus 9, a smartphone that can handle everything.

If you are looking for maximum speed, if you need a mobile capable of moving everything, the OnePlus 9 is one of the best purchases you can make. The Chinese smartphone, which we had the opportunity to analyze a while ago, offers one of the best experiences on the Android scene.

The Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 is in charge of bringing it to life, a chip that the best devices of recent months have incorporated. It is not its only strong point, the OnePlus 9 comes with a complete file that we will detail in the following lines. Why is it a good buy?

One of the best experiences on Android

The OnePlus 9 has a panel 6.55-inch Fluid AMOLED, Full HD + resolution and 120 Hz refresh rate. It is a spectacular panel in which you will only find a small interruption, the hole that houses your front camera. If you are looking for speed, its very high refresh rate is just what you need.

In its entrails, as we have pointed out, is the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888. It is one of the most powerful that the American company has manufactured and you will find it together with versions of 8 GB and 12 GB of RAM. It is the same processor that gives life to his older brother, the OnePlus 9 Pro. You can demand the maximum will move everything with ease and speed.

Qualcomm Snapdragon 888

8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal memory

6.55″ Full HD+ 120Hz Fluid AMOLED display

3 rear cameras

4,500 mAh battery with 65W fast charge

Alert Slider, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 6, NFC

There are three cameras that this OnePlus 9 incorporates on its back: we find a main sensor 48 megapixelsa wide angle of 50 megapixels with 116º of vision and a macro sensing. On the other hand, in the hole in its front, a 16 megapixel camera. The Chinese firm has raised the level with its cameras, it is capable of taking very good photographs.

The OnePlus terminal also has a 4,500 mAh battery and a powerful 65W fast charge. Its technology is very fast, you will recover all the energy you need with just a few minutes of charging. The OnePlus 9 also comes with stereo speakers and NFCwhich you can use to pay without taking out your wallet with applications like Google Pay.

You get a whole high-end for less than 450 euros, a tremendously powerful smartphone, with a large 120 Hz AMOLED screen, 3 good cameras and a battery that charges at full speed. The OnePlus 9 is one of the best buys at this pricea mobile with which to be more than satisfied.

