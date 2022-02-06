This is how Ángel Romero arrives at Cruz Azul after half a year without playing

Ángel Romero, the new reinforcement of Cruz Azul arrived in Mexico this Friday where he later visited the facilities of La Noria to sign the contract that binds him to the cement institution for the remainder of the year.

Much has been said about the extreme left, but the coin is in the air, so the benefit of the doubt is latent and he will only be able to shut up mouths on the court and it has been pointed out that he comes without rhythm because he has not seen activity since August 2021.

Given this, he was questioned about his physical condition upon arrival at the Mexico City airport and replied that he is “physically very well”.

The ex of San Lorenzo de Almagro has also been cataloged for being an undisciplined footballerThis was announced a few days ago by Diego Cagna, former Boca Juniors.

“Thank God that Ángel Romero is not coming to Boca. Sounds like a problem player to me. It was going to cause inconvenience in the locker room. It seems positive to me that it does not reach the institution, ”he sentenced the TyC chain.