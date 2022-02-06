This is how the first purchase of a property with Bitcoin was carried out in Colombia

FILE PHOTO: A representation of the virtual currency bitcoin in an illustration photo taken October 19, 2021. REUTERS/Edgar Su

The world is seeing a boom in cryptocurrencies, a digital asset that uses cryptographic encryption to guarantee its ownership. and ensure the integrity of transactions, and control the creation of additional units, that is, prevent someone from making copies as we would, for example, with a photo.

These currencies have served to buy goods and services through digital and are heading to be the future of purchases by this means. In Colombia, the first million-dollar transactions of this same style are already being seen.

At the end of last year, La Haus enabled the first real estate project in the country that allows investment with bitcoin in Santa Marta. Just one month later, it was confirmed that a woman living in the city of Medellin separated an apartment with 0.03 BTC, starting the formal process of acquiring it and becoming the first person in Colombia to carry out this type of operation.

The operation, which was carried out through La Haus, and in which the Lightning network was used, was executed remotely through the OpenNode processor, and in real time. A transaction that broke geographical borders, since the buyer was abroad, and the necessary validations were carried out to guarantee the safety of the buyer and those involved in it.

Thus, in this operation -as in all transactions carried out through La Haus- The client’s identity was verified and relevant information was consulted in order to ensure the security and legality of the transaction.

“The fact that this type of transaction took only a month to complete in Colombia speaks to the unmet need that existed. We are working to bring this type of alternative to the rest of the country, so that the payment methods and the form of investment are not a barrier to accessing residential goods”, explained Jehudi Castro, Vice President of Innovation and Future of La Haus.

The real estate project that allowed this operation is Natura City, an exclusive apartment complex owned by Titles and Real Estate Developments, which is being built in the iconic area of ​​Bellavista, Santa Marta.

It is made up of 160 units with an average value of $416 million per property and in which upcoming transactions are expected in Bitcoin. With this operation, it is expected that new transactions of this style will be closed in Colombia and Mexico. It should be remembered that, at the beginning of the year, La Haus closed its first operation with Bitcoin, which took place in the Riviera Maya, Mexico.

The Directorate of National Taxes and Customs (DIAN) confirmed that actions will be initiated to guarantee the fiscal control about operations with Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies in Colombia. This, according to the entity, in order to help in the fight against tax evasion, money laundering and financing of terrorism.

This decision was announced on January 28, through a statement from the DIAN, in which it states that “These actions obey the agreement with the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD), signed between Colombia and Finland, to ensure compliance with tax obligations in operations with cryptocurrencies.”

“These actions seek to establish a tax control to taxpayers omitted or inaccurate that in the Income Tax and Complementary Taxes they did not record the income obtained from operations with cryptocurrencies or they recorded them inaccurately ”, the text continues.

“In this regard, the DIAN has issued official documents related to fiscal management and the correct declaration of crypto assets., indicates the official statement of the entity.

Colombia has stood out as one of the markets in the Latin American region, with higher adoption of digital assets.

In the country there are 687 sites where you can pay for products and services with cryptocurrencies, especially bitcoin, and the figure continues to rise, as well as the transactions in that cryptoactive, which in 2020 reached US$147 million, according to figures published by Portfolio.

