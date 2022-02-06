This is really the relationship between Ricky Martin and Chayanne

Admin 27 mins ago Entertainment Leave a comment 17 Views

Chayanne and Ricky Martin, born in Puerto Rico and also from the same generation, have achieved great success in their professional career, being recognized internationally and garnering thousands of followers and fans. Both are still valid in the current public and continue to sweep with their songs.

There has always been a rumor where it is mentioned that Puerto Rican colleagues maintain a rivalry, since despite being 50 years old Ricky Martin and 53 years Chayannethey have never met on stage or sharing a show, nor have they collaborated together.

Source link

About Admin

Check Also

Eduin Caz: how much does each piece of the clothing collection launched by the Grupo Firme singer cost | Pavi Italy | Celebs from Mexico | nnda nnlt | FAME

Eduin Caz has garnered great musical success and notable popularity along with the Firm Group, …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

© Copyright The Goa Sportlight 2022, All Rights Reserved