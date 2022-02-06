This is really the relationship between Ricky Martin and Chayanne

Chayanne and Ricky Martin, born in Puerto Rico and also from the same generation, have achieved great success in their professional career, being recognized internationally and garnering thousands of followers and fans. Both are still valid in the current public and continue to sweep with their songs.

There has always been a rumor where it is mentioned that Puerto Rican colleagues maintain a rivalry, since despite being 50 years old Ricky Martin and 53 years Chayannethey have never met on stage or sharing a show, nor have they collaborated together.

Due to these strong rumors, a few years ago the interpreter of “Dejaría Todo” was consulted about this alleged competition between the two artists and also about his current relationship with Ricky Martin, who decided to answer the open press without any inconvenience and end these negative comments for singers.

Source: Instagram @chayanne

“I don’t agree with generating rivals, I don’t like it, I have a different view. I think that because we are from the same generation of artists, people or the media like to put us in competition; but, fortunately, between us there has always been respect, camaraderie and the wish for the best of luck,” replied Chayanne.

Source: Instagram @ricky_martin

In turn, he highlighted the hard work of each one of the years, saying: “In music we all need each other, we feed and empower each other. We are from one generation, we have fought and worked hard, and thanks to God, to all We’ve done well, I hope we continue like this”. Undoubtedly, both are great professionals who dedicate themselves to what they love and want the best for each one, although RickyJwan Yosef’s husband, has not commented on it.