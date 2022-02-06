This was the Saint without a mask; Del Toro and Zabludovsky ‘unmasked’ him – Diario La Página

Few have been the Mexican wrestlers who have guarded their identity with great suspicion, and one of them was precisely the Saint, whom we remember today as he turned 38 years old. The gladiator who marked an era in the sport of costalazos was always very careful and did not usually leave his face uncovered, however, few managed to expose it to the public.

The first attempts to ‘unmask’ Santo occurred in the eighties, once his sports career was nearing its end. The gladiator flirted a couple of times (1982 and 1983) in the “Hoy Mismo” program hosted by Guillermo Ochoa, quickly removing and putting on the mask.

However, in 1984 the Saint went to the “Counterpoint” program hosted by Jacobo Zabludovsky, where for the third time he quickly showed his face, although everything was magnified when the communicator broadcast the image of Rodolfo Guzmán in his newscast “24 hours” , where he froze the image and revealed the face of the historic gladiator.

Guillermo del Toro also exhibited it

A year ago, the Mexican filmmaker Guillermo del Toro set up an exhibition called “At Home with my Monsters”, where he showed his film work, but not only that, but also dedicated a space to the Saint, a character of whom he is a faithful follower. , to the extent that it has a collection of Rodolfo Guzmán objects.

There, Del Toro took the cover off the “Silver Masked Man” since he exhibited the Santo’s credential that endorsed him as a member of the National Association of Actors, in which he appeared without a mask.

His grandson revealed his identity

The ‘Heir to Silver’, as the grandson of Rodolfo Guzmán calls himself, published a photo a few months ago on his social networks, where he can be seen as a child being hugged by the Saint without a mask, revealing the identity of the ‘Silver Masked’.

«He brought me gifts from his travels, recorded my voice, made me declaim, sing, announced me as ‘the star’ and asked for applause at family gatherings. He loved me deeply and I him, for me he was my grandfather, my beloved Papi Rudy, for others he was ‘Santo El Enmascarado de Plata'”, wrote the ‘Heir of Silver’ to accompany the emotional photograph.