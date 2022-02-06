This would be the powerful 11 ​​of Cruz Azul with the reinforcements for Clausura 2022

Cruz Azul managed to overcome all kinds of adversities in this pass market, Come in renewals not already signed, outputs of some referents And till last minute drops; even so, the cement board was able to attend to the needs of Juan Reynoso on the pitch and put together a more than competitive team to fight for the two titles this semester, in Closing Tournament 2022 of the MX League and in the Concacaf Champions League.

And it is that, despite the 13 casualties suffered, The Machine registered a total of eight signings in this transfer marketmost of them pointing to reinforce the cement offensive, so you can glimpse a powerful team in attack, but also very solid in defense with his two men of experience; once the players adapt and can reach his best version.

Thus, Juan Reynoso will also be able to strengthen internal competition that worked so well for him in the tournament in which CCruz Azul was consecrated as the Champion of the M LeagueX, well the eight footballers who arrived, as well as the elements that rose from the quarry, will compete hard for earning a place in the starting lineup of the ‘Chess Player’.

Goal:

What Absolute master of the arch of La Maquina will remain José de Jesús Coronacaptain and one of the best goalkeepers in all of Mexican soccer and immovable for Clausura 2022, however, Sebastian Jurado He remains as the second goalkeeper and profiled to defend the cement arch in the Concachampions; while the youth squad Alfredo Cabanas He will remain as the third goalkeeper in the face of any eventuality.

Defending:

In the central, the two most experienced men in Juan Reynoso’s team remain as the great pillars: Julio ‘Cata’ Dominguez and Pablo Aguilar, in addition to the fact that he arrived to reinforce the Peruvian louis abram; on the right side remains Juan Escobar and Jose ‘Shaggy’ Martinez as a replacement; while on the left Alexander Mayorga came to compete in the position to Adrian Aldrete.

Half court:

The line that looks almost entirely renewed is the Half courtwhere Rafael Baca stays as the man of experience after eight years of belonging to the club, but with the arrival of Erik Lira in contentionin addition to Carlos Rodriguez who has been more loaded on offense, as well as Uriel Antunain addition to Christian Tabo, who has not yet been able to debut as a cement worker. They remain as replacement Romulo Otero and Luis ‘Quick’ Mendoza.

Special mention deserves Ignatius Riverofootball player multifunctional and who has been practically the joker in any tactical drawing by Juan Reynosobecause even though it is registered as midfieldershe has performed like sideboth to the right and to the left, as well as flywheel on both sides and even how extremealways complying with the requirements.

Lead:

Finally, the attack and the ‘cherry on the dessert’ of the cement team, where Juan Reynoso will have endless possibilities and combinations before qualities of the footballers he has: Santiago Giménez and Bryan Angulo they were like the center forwards and will join the competence for the position Chilean Ivan Moralesbut it will also have a winger of proven quality who dazzled Argentine soccer so much for their skills as an attacker: Ángel Romero, who comes as the perfect partner to make it work the goal factory in La Maquina.

This is what Cruz Azul’s luxury lineup would look like with its eight reinforcements for Clausura 2022: