Trick to put the weather on the iPhone lock screen

We show you the steps to have the temperature and time on the iPhone lock screen.

Apple does not allow too much customization on the iPhone, although over time it has partially opened up and allows have different icons and custom widgets. But nevertheless, something that still continues with little change is the lock screen. We just have a clock and two shortcuts, we can’t put anything else like a little weather widget. However, there is a trick to achieve it.

We can have the weather on the iPhone lock screen thanks to the Shortcuts app. There is a shortcut called Wetr that change the wallpaper by entering weather conditions and temperature of the place where we are. Also, use cool wallpapers that change throughout the day.

Steps to have the temperature and time on the iPhone lock screen

In order to have the weather on the lock screen you must download a shortcut created by developer named brooke. In addition to this, we must have English configured as the language of the device, since it only works this way. To do this, enter Settings > General > Language and region > iPhone language and select English.

1. Download the shortcut on your iPhone

The first step is to make sure you have the Shortcuts app downloaded on your iPhone. Now what you should do is download this shortcut called Wetr on your iPhone, you can do it from the official website or from the link that we leave you below. Simply tap on it, it will open in the Shortcuts app on your iPhone and then tap on “And Shortcut” below.

Click on the Wetr shortcut and the iPhone will start asking some questions, you must accept them all for the shortcut to work correctly. Do not worry that no personal data will be exposed.

2. Correctly configure the shortcut

This shortcut has some customization available and we can edit some aspects to leave it to our liking. To do so, simply enter the Shortcuts app, and in the Wetr shortcut, tap on the 3 points at the top right. This is what we can customize:

Theme : we can choose between Kuo, Clear, Classic, Dark, Light and Minimal.

: we can choose between Kuo, Clear, Classic, Dark, Light and Minimal. Temperature : we can choose between the real temperature and the thermal sensation.

: we can choose between the real temperature and the thermal sensation. time format : 12 or 24 hours.

: 12 or 24 hours. Wallpaper: we can configure automatic backgrounds, our album or backgrounds that change depending on the weather.

To do all this, simply tap on the 3 points of the shortcut, scroll down to the Directionary section and edit each of the parameters. If you want the 24-hour format, tap on Hour Format and delete the 12 to put a 24. Just as soon as you enter to edit the shortcut you have all the instructions.

3. Create an automation to work on its own

Finally, for this shortcut to make more sense, we have to create an automation so that this process is done automatically hourly. This way we will have the updated weather conditions on the lock screen of our iPhone. To do so, follow these steps:

Enter the Shortcuts or Shortcuts app. At the bottom tap on Automation. Tap on Create Personal Automation. Tap on Time of Day. Select a specific time, for example 9:00, and touch Next. Tap on Add Action, find and tap on Run Shortcut. Now tap on Shortcut and select Wetr. Tap Next, turn off Ask Before Running, and tap Done. Now create as many automations as you want so that the time changes automatically.

Trick to have an “always on” screen on the iPhone

It is not easy, but following these instructions you can have the weather on the lock screen of our iPhone. An interesting option to have a completely unique iPhone.

