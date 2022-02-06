TUDN LIVE see America vs. San Luis live online match for Liga MX Clausura 2022 via Channel 5 and Televisa | Date, time, on which channel and minute by minute of the game | SPORT-TOTAL

By the TUDN signal, look America club vs. Atlético San Luis LIVE | ONLINE | LIVE they face each other in the match of the fourth day of the MX League Clausura 2022 this Saturday, February 5, 2022 from 8:00 pm (Peruvian time) at the Azteca Stadium. The commitment will also be broadcast on DirecTV Sports and Blim TV.

AMERICA VS. SAN LUIS – MINUTE BY MINUTE

The ‘Águilas’ and the ‘Rojiblancos’ take to the field with the mission and the obligation to celebrate the first victory of the second championship of the season. So far, both casts only tied or lost in the duels they played.

America vs. Saint Louis: match schedule

Mexico – 7:00 p.m.

Peru – 8:00 p.m.

Colombia – 8:00 p.m.

Ecuador – 8:00 p.m.

Venezuela – 9:00 p.m.

Bolivia – 9:00 p.m.

Argentina – 10:00 p.m.

Chile – 10:00 p.m.

Paraguay – 10:00 p.m.

Uruguay – 10:00 p.m.

Brazil – 10:00 p.m.

Spain – 2:00 am (February 6)

The azulcremas, who have a pending game, obtained a point as a result of the draw against Puebla and then lost at home against Atlas. Meanwhile, the potosinos stumbled against Juárez, Pachuca and the ‘Zorros’.

How to watch America vs. Atletico San Luis 2022?

TUDN is the signal enabled to watch the Liga MX Clausura 2022 match that will present América without important players: Pedro Aquino, Jorge Sánchez and Emilio Lara. All were reported as injured.

The Peruvian midfielder needed an operation to treat the fracture in the fifth metatarsal of his right foot. While the defender of the Mexican national team presented discomfort in his left knee. Finally, the right marker Lara also underwent surgery.

On their side, Atlético San Luis wants to start the new stage on the right foot under the command of coach André Jardine. The Olympic gold-winning coach with Brazil in Tokyo 2022 signed a contract to replace Marcelo Méndez Russo.

America vs. Atlético San Luis: possible alignments

America: Ochoa; Layún, Meré, Silva, Fuente, Dos Santos, Sánchez, Fidalgo, Zendajas, Valdés, Martín.

Atletico San Luis: Barovero; Chavez, Juarez, Bilbao, Waller, Sambueza, Sanabria, Iniestra, Murillo, Berterame, Hernandez.

Where will America vs. Atlético San Luis for Liga MX?