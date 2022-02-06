Two patients remain leukemia-free for a decade after treatment with CAR-T cells

These cases provide information on the duration of the effects of this therapy.

The American patient Doug Olson, treated with CAR T cell therapy for more than 10 years, is still free of cancer today. Photo: Penn Medicine

A decade ago, Americans Bill Ludwig and Doug Olson were battling a serious blood cancer called chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL). Both had received numerous treatments and, with other options scarce, volunteered to become the first participants in a clinical trial of an experimental therapy underway at the Abramson Cancer Center and Perelman School of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania (UPenn). ).

The therapy designed in this trial to eradicate these terminal phase leukemias is based on the so-called chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cells. These genetically modified cells to attack tumors are a living medicine made for each patient from her own cells.

The analysis of these two patients published in the journal Nature by the UPenn researchers and their colleagues at Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia shows the greatest persistence of CAR T-cell therapy registered to date against leukemia.

“The cells T CAR have continued to be detectable at least a decade after infusion, with sustained remission in both patients”, said Jan Joseph Melenhorst, first author of the article and researcher at UPenn, in a telematic press conference organized by the journal.

CAR T cell therapy pioneer Dr. Carl June (right), with Bill Ludwig, the first patient treated with this therapy as part of clinical trials at the UPenn Abramson Cancer Center. Photo: Penn Medicine

‘Live’ medicine against the cells cancerous

“This long-term remission is remarkable, and to see patients living cancer-free is an proof of the tremendous potential of this ‘live’ drug that works effectively against the cells cancerous”, added Melenhorst.

The LLC, what is the first cancer in which they were studied and used the cells T CAR in American universityis the most common adult leukemia. Although treatment of the disease has improved, it remains incurable with standard approaches. Over time, patients can become resistant to most therapies, and many continue to die, the center said in a statement.

Doug Olson was diagnosed with this disease in 1996, as he himself has commented in the Nature press conference, and Bill Ludwig in 2000. By 2010, their cancers had mutated and were no longer responding to standard treatment. But as pioneers in the use of CAR T cells, they both achieved a complete remission that year.

Olson, a retired pharmaceutical industry researcher, is still running and has completed six half marathons. He also raises funds for the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society and helps newly diagnosed patients.

For his part, after his treatment, Ludwig, a retired prison officer, toured the US with his wife in a motorhome and celebrated events with his family, including the arrival of new grandchildren. But unfortunately, in early 2021, he passed away due to complications from covid-19.

the potential of the cells T CAR

The authors note that until now little was known about the potential and long-term stability of the cells infused. In this analysis, the researchers observed an evolution of the cells CAR T cells over time, with the appearance of a population of highly activated CD4+ cells that became dominant in both patients.

The data indicate two distinct stages of responses to CAR T cell therapy in these patients, with an initial phase dominated by the cells Killer T’s and a long-term remission controlled by the cells TCD4+.

In subsequent years, these CD4+ cells continued to demonstrate characteristics of tumor cell killing and continued proliferation, a hallmark of the efficacy of the cells T CAR against cancer: its strong ability to survive and thrive within the body, the authors explain.

For his part, David L. Porter, director of Cell Therapy and Transplantation at UPenn and co-author of the work, comments that “CAR T cell therapy has been extremely effective for specific leukemias and lymphomas. We look forward to continuing to work on these cancers, while also investigating their impact on solid tumors, which could lead to further development in this area in the coming years.”

Porter emphasizes that something is always learned from each patient treated. “Both Bill and Doug have given us many leads that keep us focused on the next generation of personalized therapies,” she concludes.