Two Teens Shot to Death in New York City – NBC New York

Admin 11 hours ago News Leave a comment 35 Views

Two young men were shot to death overnight in New York City, in Brooklyn and the Bronx. The two most recent cases of gun violence in a city facing rising crime.

Just before 9:00 p.m. Saturday, police were called to the 1200 block of Virginia Avenue in the Bronx, where a man in his 20s was found shot in the head. He was taken to Jacobi Medical Center and pronounced dead. Police recovered a weapon at the scene.

About five hours later, police learned that a man had been taken privately to Woodhull Hospital with a fatal shot to the chest. They later determined that the 18-year-old was sitting in a parked car in the 700 block of greene avenue when he was shot.

The city’s murder rate has been its only bright spot this year, falling 15% in January from a year earlier (28 homicides vs. 33). But all other crime categories are markedly higher, with shooting incidents of all kinds up 32%.

Mayor Eric Adams, a former police officer, is pushing a multi-pronged approach to ending gun violence, and President Joe Biden was in town this week to meet with Adams and push for a combined local-federal approach to the issue of gun violence. arms trafficking.

Source link

About Admin

Check Also

With this proposal they seek that businesses in New York recover from the economic ravages caused by the pandemic | Videos | Univision 41 New York WXTV

read transcript committed the crime onlyauthorities have foundNeither suspect.bar and restaurant ownersin new york cityThey …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

© Copyright The Goa Sportlight 2022, All Rights Reserved