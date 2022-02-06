Two Teens Shot to Death in New York City – NBC New York

Two young men were shot to death overnight in New York City, in Brooklyn and the Bronx. The two most recent cases of gun violence in a city facing rising crime.

Just before 9:00 p.m. Saturday, police were called to the 1200 block of Virginia Avenue in the Bronx, where a man in his 20s was found shot in the head. He was taken to Jacobi Medical Center and pronounced dead. Police recovered a weapon at the scene.

About five hours later, police learned that a man had been taken privately to Woodhull Hospital with a fatal shot to the chest. They later determined that the 18-year-old was sitting in a parked car in the 700 block of greene avenue when he was shot.

The city’s murder rate has been its only bright spot this year, falling 15% in January from a year earlier (28 homicides vs. 33). But all other crime categories are markedly higher, with shooting incidents of all kinds up 32%.

Mayor Eric Adams, a former police officer, is pushing a multi-pronged approach to ending gun violence, and President Joe Biden was in town this week to meet with Adams and push for a combined local-federal approach to the issue of gun violence. arms trafficking.