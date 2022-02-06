United States priest organizes burning of Harry Potter books for “witchcraft”

A Tennessee parish priest this week held a “witchcraft” book burning, including copies of the “Harry Potter” and “Twilight” series, amid a growing trend of book censorship in the United States, according to reports. of local media.

Global Vision Bible Church leader Greg Locke led the throwing of the books into the fire in Nashville, the state capital, on Wednesday night, according to the Nashville Scene publication.

“We are fully aware of where we are going. Bring everything. Stop allowing demonic influences to enter your house (…) It is one hundred percent witchcraft, ”said Locke, known for his defense of conspiracy theories, on social networks, according to the local press.

“We have a constitutional and biblical right to do what we are going to do tonight,” he added.

Locke was recently banned from Twitter for spreading disinformation about COVID-19 vaccines, which he called “sugar water.”

The book burning comes at a time of growing criticism in parts of the United States against certain books, including calls to ban the teaching of some of them in schools on political or religious grounds.

At the end of January, McMinn County, also in the state of Tennessee and with more than 50,000 inhabitants, censored “Maus”, a famous educational comic about the Holocaust unanimously by its entire management, with arguments such as showing naked bodies and blasphemies were used such as “God Damn” (curse) that collect the name of God.

The graphic cartoon, signed by cartoonist Art Spiegelman, was published for a decade and won the Pulitzer Prize in 1992, and its popularity was such that it was adopted as teaching material by many schools in the country as a school tool to show in an accessible way the horrors of the Holocaust.