Via GOLPERU: Sports University vs. Cantolao LIVE ONLINE LIVE watch Liga 1 | What time and where to watch the game | Movistar Play | Matches Today | RMMD | FOOTBALL-PERUVIAN

University of Sports vs. Cantolao LIVE | ONLINE | LIVE they face each other in the match of the first day of League 1 this Sunday, February 6, 2022 from 3:30 pm (Peruvian time) at the Miguel Grau stadium.

The ‘creams’ start the way in the local tournament that aims to get the long-awaited star 27. To the duel against the ‘Dolphin’, the meringues arrive with last minute changes in terms of technical direction.

At what time do they play Universitario de Deportes vs. Cantolao for League 1?

Mexico – 2:30 p.m.

Peru – 3:30 p.m.

Colombia – 3:30 p.m.

Ecuador – 3:30 p.m.

Venezuela – 4:30 p.m.

Bolivia – 4:30 p.m.

Argentina – 5:30 p.m.

Chile – 5:30 p.m.

Paraguay – 5:30 p.m.

Uruguay – 5:30 p.m.

Brazil – 5:30 p.m.

Spain – 9:30 p.m.

Gregorio Pérez left the institution due to health issues. In his replacement comes his compatriot Álvaro Gutiérrez, but he will not be in the debut. The club ordered this week the interim of Manuel Barreto for the clash in Callao.

How to see Sports University vs. Cantolao for League 1?

Gol Peru is the signal enabled to watch the League 1 match which will present Universitario de Deportes without one of its most important offensive players: Hernán Novick. The ’10’ is recovering to return to the merengue team.

Thus, the ‘U’ thinks of an attack made up of Piero Quispe, Alberto Quintero, Alex Valera and Luis Urruti. Precisely, ‘Tito’ expressed himself the day before: “The main objective is to fight for the coveted star number 27 and fight to get into the group stage of the Copa Libertadores.”

On his side, Cantolao wants to continue doing his thing every time he comes across the students: complicate their lives. Since the ‘Dolphin’ has participated in the highest category, he has only lost once against the meringues, he also won four times and drew five.

“We have the reference of the rival that are always important to take into account, but we always focus on the approach we give to our team, as a priority,” said coach Carlos Silvestri about Sunday’s commitment.

Where will they play Universitario de Deportes vs. Cantolao for League 1?